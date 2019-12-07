John Lewis, Marks And Spencer and IKEA Named Best Companies to Work For

Last week it was announced that John Lewis, M&S and Ikea, which all have a prominent location in Southampton, are some of the best companies to work for according to Indeed.

Among the companies the best voted was pest control firm Rentokill, with Apple coming in closely behind them. Marks And Spencer, which is the main leading tenant of Westquay Shopping Centre in Southampton city centre, was 15th on the list with Swedish interiors firm Ikea, best known for it’s flat pack furniture and meat balls closely trailing it.

John Lewis, which is the workplace of 628 staff members in Southampton, came 19th. It ranked one ahead of Waitrose, which has a home in it’s department store.

Lush, which also has a place in Westquay, placed 5th.