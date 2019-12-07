University Promotes Sustainable Catering

Following on from the success of SUSU’s innovative vegan cafe The Plant Pot, the University of Southampton has been rolling out new changes in catering services across the campuses to promote sustainability.

The majority of single-use plastic cups, stirrers, cutlery, and straws have been replaced with more sustainable alternatives over the past year, and the University has been lobbying suppliers to use less waste in packaging.

The changes are being brought in just months after the University came a poor 94th in the 2019 People and Planet league table measuring environmental and ethical performances of higher education institutions.

The Arlott Bar on Highfield Campus is officially palm oil free, with the ambition to eliminate all uses of palm oil across the University within three years. The NOCS cafe staff have also ‘experimented with creating meals that are plastic-free from source to plate‘.

Single-use sachets have been removed at many locations, and a new ‘free cup station‘ allows customers to borrow a reusable cup if they don’t have their own.

The University’s comprehensive sustainability strategy can be accessed here.