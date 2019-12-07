Vast Majority of Southampton Drivers Admit to Speeding

Seventy percent of Southampton drivers admit to exceeding the speed limit, which is nearly twenty points over the national average, according to new research by price comparison site MoneySuperMarket.

According to data from road safety charity Brake, 2017 saw 1,793 people killed on British roads, the highest annual total from 2011, with 24,831 more seriously injured. Among the top tens reasons for road accidents in the UK are ‘driver was exceeding the speed limit‘, ‘driver was travelling too fast for conditions‘, and ‘driver was following too close‘.

Southampton-specific statistics also revealed that 45% of drivers have been caught speeding with almost two thirds of these identifying as repeat offenders.

The news comes as the government seeks to crack down on driving offences, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps pledging that drivers caught touching their mobile phone by new spy cameras will be fined £200.

Embed from Getty Images

The top five reasons listed for speeding in Southampton are: lack of attention to speed limits (48%), running late (41%), amusement (18%), habit (16%), and impatience (16%).

The findings, which rely largely on data from the Department for Transport, provide national and regional statistics on speeding across all road types and different times, and informs readers how speeding convictions may affect car insurance.

According to the report, 47% of Brits have been caught speeding, with one in twenty saying that they speed each time they get behind the wheel. In addition, Sunday is the day on which most drivers speed, with 53% of cars exceeding the speed limit, as compared to 47% for Tuesday through Friday. Drivers are also most likely to speed between the hours of 03.00 and 04.00 in the morning.

There is a fourteen point gap between men (54%) and women (40%) with regards to admitting to speeding offences, with Yorkshire and the Humber having the highest speeding conviction rate in the nation at 10%.

‘Transport accident‘ is the fourth most common cause of non-natural death in the UK.

Speeding is most prevalent on roads with a twenty miles per hour limit, with 86% of drivers admitting to such offences. This falls to 9% for 60 mph roads.

Drivers caught speeding on a speed camera will receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution and a Section 172 notice, which may lead to a court summons. The largest percentage of drivers who are banned from driving fall within the 18-24 age bracket.