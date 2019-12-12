Nazi Symbol Found On Winchester Bridge

A swastika has been found painted onto a bridge on St James Lane in Winchester.

The offensive graffiti was found by local resident and member of the Jewish community, Danny Habel. He stated, ‘we have heard a lot about left- and right-extreme groups that are a threat to minorities and to the community at large. It’s chilling to think they might be active here in Winchester. A swastika here is a symbol of turbulence in English society that we find disturbing and people should realise that’.

After finding the graffiti, Mr Habel reported it to National Rail, who sent a team to remove it within several hours.

Last year hate crimes against Jews almost doubled to 18% of all hate crimes, with Jews and Muslims the most targeted groups. In 2018, no less than 7,446 cases of religion-oriented hate crime were recorded by the Home Office.