Southampton Couple Victims of Homophobic Attack

The two men were attacked while walking to their local shop on 4th December.

Jamie Edwards, 33, and his partner Damian Hampton, 26, were walking to their local One Stop in Sholing when they were attacked by a group of three young people in balaclavas. The couple were then followed by the young people who began shouting homophobic abuse at them before physically assaulting them.

Both men received severe bruising to their arms, legs and ribs, as well as cuts to their hands. The assault lasted for around 4 minutes.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Jamie stated, ‘It happened so fast, within seconds they had caught up and punched Damian in the face. They ripped my clothes and wouldn’t stop kicking us while we were on the ground. We had never seen or even spoke to them before , it was a totally unprovoked and unexpected attack.’

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime and are seeking more information. A Hampshire Police spokesperson said, ‘We are investigating an assault which took place near the One Stop shop in North East Road, Sholing at around 3:45pm on December 4. Anyone with information, or who witnessed this incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190436605.’