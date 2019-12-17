Pre-Festive Torrential Rain Set To Batter Southampton

The Met Office has issued a rain weather warning for Southampton, stating that homes and businesses are at risk of flooding as the wider Hampshire region is set to be affected by three days of rain, starting from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd December.

Forecasters have placed Southampton, the surrounding ‘Solent City’ metropolitan area and a stretch of the South Coast from Hampshire to Sussex & Kent within a ‘yellow’ rain weather warning zone. This means that spells of rain towards the end of the week are likely to lead to flooding, travel disruption, and timetable delays for bus and train services; all in the lead-up towards Christmas that will further exacerbate the usual chaos of the holiday season and is likely to affect upwards of 1 million people.

As of Tuesday 17th December, the Met Office position is as follows:

Periods of heavy rain through the latter part of this week will be separated by relatively brief dry spells. Through the whole 3-day period many places are likely to see rainfall accumulations of 25 mm or more, with some places having 50-70 mm. In some places there is the possibility of 20-30 mm in 6-9 hours at times. With the ground already saturated there is the potential for problems due to flooding. At present there is significant uncertainty regarding the timing and detail of individual rainfall events.

The Met Office has also issued set guidelines for reducing the risk of surface flooding and staying safe in a storm.