University and SUSU Launch Student Diversity Survey

The University of Southampton and SUSU, the Students’ Union, have launched a joint survey in order to receive feedback which will improve the experience of black, Asian, ethnic minority, and international students studying here.

The online survey, which can be found here, takes approximately fifteen minutes and is open to all students at the University of Southampton.

On a post on the SUSU blog discussing the survey, SUSU said:

The aim of the Student Diversity Survey is to find out how well our efforts are working to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for students to study and relax whilst they are enrolled at Southampton. We want to know what your motivations for coming to Southampton were, your experience now that you are here and your hopes and aspirations for the future.

The University, along with SUSU, hope to improve the student experience of, and gain valuable feedback from, those from ethnic minority or international backgrounds in preparation for their application to the Equality Challenge Unit’s (ECU) Race Equality Charter in a year’s time.

The ECU’s Race Equality Charter aims to provide a framework through which higher education institutions can identify and self-reflect on institutional and cultural barriers that affect minority ethnic staff and students.

Questions on the survey include details about the impact of ethnicity on the student environment and asks for personal experiences regarding racially charged discrimination on or around campus.

The University of Southampton is part of the Russell Group, a collection of the 24 most research-intensive higher education facilities in the UK. The Group has, on average, just 4% ethnic minority students, as compared to 8% for all other universities.