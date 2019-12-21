Southampton Women’s Mental Health Ward Without Heating

Parts of Southampton’s Antelope House experienced heating issues last week, leaving the twenty patients in the female Trinity Ward cold.

It has been suggested that issues with heating systems have persisted for over a month, with one patient, speaking to the Daily Echo, describing her conditions as ‘freezing‘.

Antelope House specialises in caring for people whose rights are restricted under the Mental Health Act, diagnostic and screening procedures, eating disorders, and substance misuse.

Funding for the National Health Service has been at the centre of this general election campaign, with half of mental health patients waiting for talking therapy treatment for over 28 days.

Director of Operations for Southern Health in Southampton Sarah Olley said, ‘We are aware of an issue with the heating at Antelope House in Southampton. We are working with the heating engineers and our site maintenance staff to get this resolved today. In the meantime, we have spoken to patients and staff and are putting temporary measures in place to ensure the temperature remains as comfortable as possible‘.

Earlier this year an inspection of Antelope House wards by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), independent regulator of health and social care in England, found widespread staffing shortages, absence of specialised equipment, and poor record keeping. One finding was that staff morale during the inspection in April was low due to sickness and a high pressured environment.