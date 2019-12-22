BREAKING: Jesters Up For Sale

Clowns and Jesters up for sale again, less than two years after it was listed for sale in February 2018.

The iconic basement and bar, favoured student haunt The Palace of Dreams is once again up or sale with rumours of its being sold floating about year after year.

Now listed with Savills as a commercial leisure plot, the 9396 square foot plot is being sold either as is or with redevelopment potential, including a switch to residential if planning permission were obtained.

The site is currently up for £1m, sitting halfway up the Bevois Valley road terraces. Already split into rooms across the plot, it is suitable for residential conversion. The site is already taking viewings.

The last time Jesters was up for sale, hundreds backed a petition to turn it into a world heritage centre.

Will Southampton have to say goodbye to this much over student haunt? We will keep you updated.

Wessex Scene have reached out to Jesters for comment.