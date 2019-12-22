Doctors Urge ‘Get Your Flu Jab Now’

To avoid being one of the hundreds of thousands expected to be affected over the festive season, Doctors urge patients to get vaccinated as soon as possible. These warnings follow Public Health England (PHE) figures that show a 24% increase in patients with flu symptoms.

The virus may be spread by those not showing symptoms. To reduce the spread of flu, PHE advises you to ‘catch it, bin it, kill it‘. In other words, cover your coughs and sneezes, bin used tissues, then wash your hands with warm water and soap. The ‘best defence‘ against flu is the jab, with NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis calling it ‘the difference between a Christmas to remember, and one to forget‘.

Lots of people can get a #flu jab for free, including:

❤️ People with certain medical conditions

👨‍⚕️ Carers and healthcare workers

🤰 Pregnant women

Check if you're eligible today: https://t.co/nL8Dr320zO pic.twitter.com/gfWU52Ef3z — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) December 14, 2019

Pregnant women, young children, over 65s and those with underlying medical conditions are particularly susceptible. At-risk groups are eligible for a free flu jab.