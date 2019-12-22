Winchester Christmas Market Ranks in Europe’s Top 20

European Best Destinations has ranked the market as the 14th best in Europe, rendering it the only UK Christmas market to make it into the top 15.

This is not the fist time the rustic market has received such recognition; in 2018 Booking.com named it the second best UK Christmas market and it was ranked within the top eight European Christmas markets by the New York Post in the same year.

It has been heralded for its stunning setting within the cathedral grounds, and attracts thousands of visitors annually.

This year, Budapest’s Christmas market topped the list, having received a total of 39,448 votes.