Approved Exam Calculators and Dictionaries Updated for Semester 1 Exams

The University of Southampton has updated their list of calculators and dictionaries deemed appropriate to use in first semester exams. Using a model not approved by the university may result in confiscation.

Exams will run between Monday 13 January and Friday 24 January 2020, and may also include Saturday 18 and 25 January.

All scientific Casio calculators and any ‘word-to-word’ dictionaries are approved for use during exams. The calculators can now be bought from any shop or other outlet and no longer require the University of Southampton stamp. Dictionaries must only contain simple translations, and the presence of other information such as explanation, context, or grammar guidance is not allowed.

The University advises that spare calculators for those who forget to bring one are not available during exams, and the student will have to take the exam without one.

The Student Engagement Team will be posting regular updates before exams using the hashtags #ExamZen2020 and #ExamsUoS. This includes tips on finding alternative study spaces and how to access additional support.

Current regulations can be found on the University of Southampton website here.