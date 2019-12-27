University to Offer HEi-know Online Service

The University have announced that staff and students will have access to the higher education intelligence service and online resource HEi-know.

The service allows students, academics, management and others to keep up-to-date with developments and events within the higher education sector. HEi-know offers a ‘online one-stop-shop solution to your HE information needs’.

Highlights of the service include Briefing Reports on key HE issues and HE Insight Papers for meetings and conferences.

The reports and articles, including HEi-think opinion pieces, are written by specialist higher education journalists, academics and other professionals.

The service can be accessed here. A full ‘quick start guide’ can be accessed here.