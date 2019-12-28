January Exam Timetable Announced

The University has released the timetable for Semester 1 examinations, from 13th-24th January 2020.

The announcement urges students to familiarise themselves with the instructions for candidates as well as the campus map(s) and exam room plans. It is also encouraged to read the Exam Regulations, especially for students with calculator model requirements.

The University will be using the hashtag #ExamZen2020 on SUSSED for articles that “help you stay zen over the exam season”.

The full exam timetable can be accessed here. Personal exam timetables can be accessed on SUSSED. Any enquires should be directed to exams@southampton.ac.uk.