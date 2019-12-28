University Launches Coaching Programme for First Generation Students

The University of Southampton is launching a 12-month coaching programme for students who are the first generation in their family to attend university.

Registration is open until 3rd of January to UK students who are from a family without a background in higher education, making them “First Generation” students. The My Generation Career Coaching plan is an effort to make the graduate job sphere accessible for students with this background, and to give First Generation students the best chances of starting a career after graduation.

The programme, organised by the University of Southampton Careers and Employability Service, aims to recognise the unique perspective offered by first generation students, and does not exclude those whose siblings have already been to university.

The programme includes regular conversations and feedback from professional counsellors, one-on-one contact hours to develop job application and interview skills, as well as career planning activities and overall career goal setting.

More information can be found on the University’s dedicated web page, and applications can be submitted here.