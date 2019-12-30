Plan Introduced to Lower Hampshire Suicide Rates

CW: This article contains mention of suicide.

A plan has been proposed with the aim of reducing suicides in the Hampshire area. After observing a rise in suicide rates Southampton City Council and Hampshire County Council have to come together with the aim of cutting suicide rates by 10% by 2020/21.

Hampshire suicide rates have increased by 12% in the last two years, prompting encouragement for increased suicide prevention services, which includes £500, 000 of funding from NHS England to fund local suicide prevention in Hampshire. The proposed changes include improvement in support in primary care, for those who self-harm and for those who have lost a loved one because of suicide. Chris Watts, who is the new suicide prevention programme manager, has also stated he plans to introduce better training and support in workplaces.

Kevin Gardner, chief executive of Solent Mind, a Hampshire mental health charity aiming to address stigmas surrounding mental health, said he welcomed ‘any investment that furthers these objectives’.

If you or a friend are having thoughts of suicide, you can contact the Samaritans 24 hour helpline by calling 116 123. They are also contactable by email at jo@samiritans.org, by letter or by visits in branch.

Enabling Services at the University of Southampton offers Drop-In sessions on Highfield Campus at 1pm-3pm, Monday to Friday (term time) and Monday, Wednesday and Friday (vacation period). Email enable@soton.ac.uk or call +44(0)23 8059 7726 for more information.