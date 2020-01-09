Railway Engineering Work Set To Disrupt All Southampton Lines

On Sunday the 23rd of February, disruption to all South West Rail services and Cross-Country lines between Bournemouth and Manchester Piccadilly, is planned to go ahead for organised rail works.

Rail passengers will face this disruption for the whole of Sunday the 23rd, but services will be running from Eastleigh to London Waterloo and a rail replacement service will be running from Southampton to Eastleigh and Southampton to Bournemouth.

National Rail Service have said works will be taking place between St Denys and Woolston and Romsey and Redbridge, causing the disruptions.