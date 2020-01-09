Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: South Western Railway

Railway Engineering Work Set To Disrupt All Southampton Lines

0
By on News


On Sunday the 23rd of February, disruption to all South West Rail services and Cross-Country lines between Bournemouth and Manchester Piccadilly, is planned to go ahead for organised rail works. 

Rail passengers will face this disruption for the whole of Sunday the 23rd, but services will be running from Eastleigh to London Waterloo and a rail replacement service will be running from Southampton to Eastleigh and Southampton to Bournemouth.

National Rail Service have said works will be taking place between St Denys and Woolston and Romsey and Redbridge, causing the disruptions.

avatar

I'm a Philosophy and Politics student. I write for The Edge and my own blog where I talk about music, film and theatre. News and Investigations Editor for Wessex Scene. Founder of The Hysteria Collective. An amateur performer and wine enthusiast.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply