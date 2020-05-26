BREAKING: Announcement on UoS Online Learning Expected Later Today

Wessex Scene has learnt that Student Communications will be in touch with students at the University of Southampton later today with a major update on how learning will be delivered in the upcoming academic year.

The news comes just days after the universities watchdog told higher education institutions to ‘be honest‘ with students about what they can expect in return for their tuition fees in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen a nationwide lockdown.

The University of Cambridge has already announced that lessons and other contact hours will be delivered online until the summer of 2021.