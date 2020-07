Avila Chidume has been announced as the new VP Education and Democracy for the academic year 2020-21. The By-election saw a total of 650 votes.

The sabbatical officers for the year 2020-21 are:

Union President: Olivia Reed

VP Activities: Corin Holloway

VP Sports: Samuel Tweedle

VP Welfare and Community: Nicole Akuezumba

VP Education and Democracy: Avila Chidume