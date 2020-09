Official government figures show that 22 people in Hampshire have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours (as of 4pm Saturday).

Of these 22 positive cases, five have been confirmed to be in the Southampton area.

This means that the rate of infection per 100,000 over the course of the Pandemic in Southampton is 416.6.

Six people tested positive in the New Forest, three in Fareham, two in Portsmouth, two in Winchester, two in Eastleigh and one in both Gosport and East Hampshire.