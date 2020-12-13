UoS Disability Staff Network Has Launced

On the 3rd of December the university official launched of the University of Southampton Disability Staff Network. The launch coincided with the International Day of People with Disabilities.

The UoS Disability Staff Network is set up to staff and PGRs who identify as having a disability. The group aims to ‘promote a work environment in which staff with disabilities are supported and valued, enabling them to fulfil their potential and contribute fully to the benefit of the University.’

There are a number of things the network will focus on, including:

Peer support for staff with disabilities.

Creating a safe and supportive environment with networking opportunities available to discuss the issues relating to disability matters across the university.

Promote positive attitudes towards staff with disabilities and raise awareness of Disability Equality.

Giving a voice to staff with disabilities.

Contribute to policy development by providing structured feedback.

Contributing suggestions and recommendations to the University’s equality action plans.

You can find out more about the Network by visiting the Sharepoint site or email the network via uosdisabilitystaffnetwork@soton.ac.uk or the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team on diverse@soton.ac.uk.