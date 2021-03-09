UoS Sets Up New ‘Managing Remotely’ Workshop

On the 22nd February, the University of Southampton’s Leadership and Development Team announced the creation of a workshop, with accompanying resources. Its goal is to support line managers at the University with managing their teams while working from home in the future.

Drawing on the remote working experience of the past 10 months, Wessex Scene has been told the scheme has evolved continuously as feedback was given.

Remote working has become a significant part of many organisations’ business practice since the start of the pandemic, and there have been suggestions that it could be here to stay. However, there have been arguments put forward that it won’t last, and the government launched a campaign last year to get workers back into the office when Covid cases receded.

The workshops are 4 hours long, and can be booked here.