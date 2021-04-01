Southampton Scout Group In Need of New Home

Chandler’s ford scout group is appealing for donations from the public to build a new building.

The group was previously based in a wooden hut down Ramalley Lane, unfortunately, the building began to deteriorate and had to be knocked down.

Eastleigh Borough Council gave the group a £94,000 grant, however, this has proved to be insufficient for the whole new building. The exterior of the building is almost complete, yet funding is desperately needed for the inside. Including toilets, lights, a kitchen area, heating and furnishings.

The group has been struggling to fundraise in light of the pandemic as it means they can’t fun their usual charity events. The group aim to raise £35,000 to finish the building. Their Justgiving page has so far raised £4,545 towards the new venue, which will benefit Beavers, Cubs, Scouts explorers and pre-school clubs for ‘years to come’.