Finalists can now Apply for the ‘Online Celebration’

The University of Southampton has announced that students will need to apply for the online graduation, currently being officially referred to for the ‘Online Celebration’.

The announcement said that all eligible students should have received an email on the 25th March, and students who believe they are eligible should check their junk folders. If you believe you are eligible, but have not received an email, you should contact the university at graduation@soton.ac.uk.

The ‘Celebration’ will consist of each attendee’s photo being displayed in turn, and their name announced. There will also be speeches from Heads of School, academics and senior union officers. Attendance of the Celebration is purely optional, and graduating students will be invited to an in-person graduation ceremony irrespective of whether they attended the online event, ‘as soon as it is safe’ to hold such an event, per the university announcement.

This announcement follows a year of missed graduations, with the graduating cohort of Winter 2020 also having their in-person graduation delayed indefinitely. Those who were due to graduate in Summer 2020 received an online ceremony.

