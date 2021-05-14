University Opens Applications for Spark India Programme

As of the end of April, the University announced that students could now apply for the Spark India social impact programme.

The programme aims to train what the organisers call ‘world class social impact leaders’, and runs for 12 days, between the 7th and 12th June. It will consist of 3 hours of work per day, carried out online, with a £350 grant for successful applicants. Any and all students, from whichever discipline or department are able to apply, but must do so before the deadline on 7th May.

This year’s theme is ‘digital skills’. The specific projects on the course are provided by its partners; this year, Kranti, SafeCity, and Mijwan Welfare Society are involved, with projects including the digitisation of curriculum, creating a visualisation of datasets on gender-based violence, and the design of a mobile app for rural job seekers.

Among previous participants, 100% of them said they would recommend the course to others. According to the organisers, participants have gone on to pursue Phds, found social enterprises, or become consultants in the field of social impact.

You can find out more information here.