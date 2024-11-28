Should assisted dying become legal in the UK?

The UK government is due to convene on the 29th of November to vote on one of the most socially controversial bills of our lifetime, the assisted dying bill.

The bill’s proposal is that assisted dying would be legalised which would “allow adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life”. Whichever views that are held around this matter, it is important to understand the significance of such a vote.

Alongside famous bills like the 1967 abortion act, contraception act of 1961, and the abolition of capital punishment in 1965, this stands as a monumental liberal law that would revolutionise UK society.

Revoking the 1961 suicide act, criminalising any form of assisted dying would be a major shift in UK policies following in the footsteps of countries like Switzerland.

The reason for controversiality, is in allowing terminally ill or disabled adults to consensually end their own life it would remove much suffering of those afflicted yet would simultaneously affect the sanctity of life that has been a backbone our of social and political structure.

Many critics are concerned with the aftermath of a bill, which would allow further expansions of such a proposal which could lead to a “slippery slope”.

They believe if we allow assisted dying for those who are terminally ill, what is there to deny those who are outside of this demographic group, that also want access to this new law.

Opinion polls are important to understand how the public views a proposal like this, with a YouGov poll stating that 73% of Britons support allowing assisted dying in principle.

A prediction of a large majority in favour of this bill suggests that it is a supported bill, even if it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Since this a very personal subject to vote on, the labour government have officially decided to “remain neutral on the passage of the Bill and on the matter of assisted dying”. Therefore, allowing MPs a ‘free vote’ where they can vote outside of the pressure of party policy and choose what they morally believe in.

With the day of the vote getting nearer, opinions on both sides are heating up, with such a landmark bill it is sure to have a decisive impact on UK politics either way that it swings.