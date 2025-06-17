Students React as Jesters Nightclub is Facing Potential Closure

The infamous nightclub, dubbed the “Palace of Dreams”, is facing a potential closure after the interest on a bank loan has increased to 35%, as reported in the Daily Echo.

In the face of financial crisis, the nightclub has opened a gofundme with a target of £200,000, giving students the chance to “give back” for the moments they have enjoyed at Jesters. However, despite the grave description of the financial situation by Jesters itself, the exact quantities of how much may be needed to keep Jesters afloat are not clear.

Jesters has been institutionalised in the UoS nightlife scene, having been a student staple since it opened in 1989. It is infamous amongst students, alumni, and anyone familiar with Southampton; if you ask them, they will have at least heard of it.

The Palace of Dreams has also undoubtably been an important place for clubs and societies to host socials, providing them with a space in which to build their tightknit groups characteristic of sport club and society culture at the university.

The potential closure of Jesters has been creating a buzz amongst these groups, who have made countless memories at the nightclub and formed new friendships through it, with Southampton Uni Swimming Club (SUSC) commenting that,

“Hearing that the Palace of Dreams may be closing in the near future is deeply saddening for SUSC as it has always truly been the place to be for a Wednesday social. All the staff are incredibly welcoming and supportive.. the club itself [Jesters] is the true essence of Southampton and a rite of passage for any member of swim team. With immense drinks and questionable DJ skills it is truly an experience like no other.”

The Nursing Society made a post dedicated to the prospective closure requesting donations for the nightclub, which gives nurses and medics free entry every Saturday.

Despite this, over the last year the nightclub has come under competition to be the designated Wednesday sports club social spot from “Fishies”, a student events organisation at District nightclub, formally Switch.

The arrival of Fishies has seen some sports clubs even signing sponsorship details with the organisation, obliging them to hold their socials there. Emerson Allen, Men’s Hockey Social Secretary, commented that,

“Jesters has deffo [definitely]played a huge role in the club… especially the more traditional aspects, we’ve been going there for a very long time. Fishies offers more, and therefore is the more attractive [option]for a society, but Jesters is still great and we still need it”

Whilst what will come of this situation is unknown, much of the UoS student community will be hoping the bleak financial situation described by Jesters does not bring the worst.