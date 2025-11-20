Southampton Come Dancing: The Event of the Season

Over the last month, different societies across Southampton University Student Union (SUSU), from Physiotherapy to Boat Club, have been learning to dance, and this Friday 21st November they will perform at the 2nd year of Southampton Come Dancing.

Each of the 18 non-dance societies has been paired with the committee members of each one the USD (Union Southampton Dance) dance styles and will compete for the ‘Glitterball Trophy’, all in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The range of styles you can expect to see on the stage will include Ballet, Irish, Street Dance, Gaana, and many more. The committee members for each dance style have the responsibility of choreographing a dance, choosing the costumes and music, and most importantly, training up the dancers to face the judges, after just a month of rehearsal.

Whilst the trainees might be partial to a boogie at Jesters on a Wednesday night, many have never stepped foot on a stage before, or taken any type of dance class, presenting a challenge to both the dancers and the choreographers.

The event has a black-tie dress code, so as well as some fabulous outfits from the performers, you can expect the audience to be dressed to the nines. The event’s organisers promise the night will be ‘one of the biggest events of the year’, with an afterparty being held in The Cube post-competition.

USD, winner of the SUSU Society of the Year award 2024, is one of the biggest societies in our university student community, running daily dance classes in 10 different styles, as well as several dancing, fundraising, and social events. Every dance style is accessible to a variety of levels, from beginner classes to advanced dance squads, which compete nationally each year.

USD prides itself on its inclusivity and Southampton Come Dancing is a clear example of that in action.

“For people who don’t really dance or haven’t had the opportunity to do Performing Arts before, it’s a great chance to get on stage and get an introduction to dance” said Emily, President of the Ballet Society.

Ballet have teamed up with Zumba, STEM netball and Squash to create three pieces that will be performed later this week. “I’ve never been able to do dance before and I’ve really like getting free ballet lessons” added Ellie, a Zumba society member competing in the Tangled themed ballet piece this Friday.

Southampton Come Dancing is connecting students from all over the university community, encouraging people out of their comforting zones and all in the name of an important cause.

The event has currently raised over £700 on JustGiving.com, with more to be donated from further ticket sales. “It’s good to see lots of different societies come together to raise more money” said Emily, emphasising how one of the key outcomes of this event is the funds that will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

So, as societies are starting to warm up, polishing their routines and fixing last minute costume disasters, one burning question remains: Which society will sparkle the brightest, winning the hearts of the judges, and of course, Southampton’s very own ‘Glitterball Trophy’?

To buy tickets or learn more, please visit @soton_dance on Instagram.