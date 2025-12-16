Broadway Pub set to be Demolished Following Council Approval of New Student Flats

Plans have been narrowly approved today by the council to demolish the existing Portswood Shopping Centre, home to significant retail, in order to construct two six-storey student accommodation blocks.

The construction of these blocks, proposed by the Fusion Group and real estate investment firm Tri7, will provide 507 student beds with an included street-level retail section.

While this council approval does not guarantee planning permission as it is still subject to various practical planning conditions, the plans do now have the lawful backing to go ahead.

The existing space is home to important community spaces, including the Broadway pub, which is a venue loved by students and locals alike.

A petition against its closure that was started by Josh Tunstall, bar manager at the pub, has reached over 270 signatures.

“The Broadway Bar has been more than just a place to grab a drink; it has been a second home to countless individuals”, said Tunstall, Bar Manager at the Broadway.

Whether it is a stop on the social’s pub crawl or a spot to catch the football, the pub is a staple within the student nightlife scene and brings vibrancy to Portswood Highstreet.

The council decision to approve plans was originally deferred following concerns raised about the lack of retail space the development would offer, causing subsequent amendments to original plans to increase this space by 38%.

However, the 831 square metres proposed in updated plans are still a significant reduction from the existing 2,630 square metres of floorspace provided by the Portswood Shopping Centre.

The planning application report argues that “whilst there is still a net loss of retail floorspace … the scheme nevertheless satisfies the development plan policy”

Prior to today’s approval, 46 objections had been received from local residents, as well as objections from the three Councillors that represent Portswood. There was just one letter of support.

“When looking ahead to what type of community we want to live in, we love our students, we love the vibrancy they bring … but this must not be at the expense of the people who live … all year round and who pay the taxes that support this city” said Green Party Councillor Katherine Barbour.

Concerns have also been raised over noise pollution and the loss of parking spaces given this is a “car free” development.

However, arguments in support of the development include the need for greater student accommodation for the growing student population, especially in the Portswood Area.

The application itself states that a reduction in the demand for private sector student housing “can lead to HMO [Houses of Multiple Occupancy] accommodation being reverted back to family accommodation” and bring balance to an area with a high student population.

The extent to which this can be achieved will have to be seen given both the emphasis student culture places on moving into this style of housing following first-year and whether the new development can offer pricing competitive with private housing.

What is clear is that the scheme is now highly likely to proceed, with the existing buildings set to be demolished.