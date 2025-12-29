Wilder Fight Night Round 3 Raises Over £11,500 for the Oddballs Foundation

The student run charity boxing event raised in excess of £10,000 for the second time running in their most recent event in late November.

The event saw novice student boxers provided with 8 weeks of free professional training before battling it out in the ring.

The usual dancefloor of Circuit Nightclub was swapped out for a boxing ring as students were able to showcase their hard weeks of work in front of hundreds dressed in black-tie from across three different universities.

Whilst the event saw students going against each other for victory across 17 fights, they were all in the same corner as they fundraised for the OddBalls Foundation.

The foundation raises awareness for men’s health and testicular cancer, the most common type amongst younger men.

During the build up to the big night, students were encouraged to fundraise a minimum of £150 for the foundation, with most of them smashing this target.

Alongside this the charity works with sponsors and brand partners to ensure that fundraising goals are met.

Wilder Fight Nights operates in universities across the UK and Ireland, becoming a renowned box office event in the student calendar.

In their previous Southampton fight night in March the charity equalled this event’s tally by also raising in excess of £10,000.

“Our aim is to be not only the biggest student fundraiser in Southampton but in the country… working with students around the UK we think this is possible”

The organisation began in Durham in 2021 and four years down the line they operate in 23 different cities across the UK and Ireland.

Since its founding it has raised an astonishing £890,000 for a number of different charities.

Round 4 will take place on Saturday 14th March and students interested in taking part should submit their applications now at www.wilderfightnight.com.

For those who do not fancy taking to the ring you can still participate by joining the student volunteer Exec team running the event locally behind the scenes… or by simply putting on their finest clothes and cheering on the fighters from the side-lines!