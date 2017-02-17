Union Elections 2017: Who’s Running?

Wessex Scene can now officially reveal the candidates running for both Full-Time Officer and Student Leader Roles in the Union Elections this year.

17 candidates are standing for Full-Time Officer roles. Although this figure is fewer than in previous years, there are only two uncontested positions. Overall there are 51 candidates running for both Full-Time Officer and Student Leader roles, which indicates a general decline in student participation in Union Southampton Politics down from 56 last year.

Full-Time Officers:

VP Welfare:

Leyla Elsey

Liam St Denis

Sam Higman

VP Sports Development:

Benjamin Parker

Stephen Gore

VP Engagement:

Dan Varley

Thomas Gravatt

VP Education:

Samuel Dedman

VP Democracy and Creative Industries:

Amelia Ng

Evie Reilly

Greg Williams

VP Student Communities:

Arun Aggarwal

Union President:

Alex Hovden

Flora Noble

Henry Lane

Kirby Leo Field Moore

Simon Pinney

Student Leaders:

Wessex Scene Editor:

Freya Millard

Natasha Dennington

Ethical and Environmental Officer:

Ellis Murrell

James Lawson

Halls Officer:

Emily Dawes

Rupert Molyneux

Tess Voysey

Health Sciences Faculty Officer:

Rebecca Thomsen

Humanities Faculty Officer:

Petra Jones

International Students’ Officer:

Haris Constantinou

Jessica Gildemann

Mehmet Karaoglan

Medical Society President:

Michael Carvill

Vikash Dodhia

Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President):

Anna Halstead

Postgraduate (Research) Students Officer:

Giles Howard

RAG President:

Charlotte Morris

Social, Human and Mathematical Sciences Faculty Officer:

Adrian Li

Haris Constantinou

Subrit Thapa

Student Enterprise Officer:

Indraneel Gunturi

Student Trustee:

Hadeeka Taj

Haris Constantinou

Rebecca James

Surge Radio Station Manager:

Brandon Mulliner

Xavier Voigt-Hill

SUSUtv Station Manager:

Danny Rickard

The Edge Editor:

George Seabrook

James Barker

Union Films Cinema Manager:

Colm Appleby Kenny

Max Hayman

Wellbeing Officer

Isabella Camilleri

Laura Barr

WSA Academic Officer:

Catalina Russell

All candidates run against Re-Open Nominations (RON).

Positions with no candidates are: