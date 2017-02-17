Union Elections 2017: Who’s Running?

Wessex Scene can now officially reveal the candidates running for both Full-Time Officer and Student Leader Roles in the Union Elections this year.
17 candidates are standing for Full-Time Officer roles. Although this figure is fewer than in previous years, there are only two uncontested positions. Overall there are 51 candidates running for both Full-Time Officer and Student Leader roles, which indicates a general decline in student participation in Union Southampton Politics down from 56 last year.
Full-Time Officers:
VP Welfare:
- Leyla Elsey
- Liam St Denis
- Sam Higman
VP Sports Development:
- Benjamin Parker
- Stephen Gore
VP Engagement:
- Dan Varley
- Thomas Gravatt
VP Education:
- Samuel Dedman
VP Democracy and Creative Industries:
- Amelia Ng
- Evie Reilly
- Greg Williams
VP Student Communities:
- Arun Aggarwal
Union President:
- Alex Hovden
- Flora Noble
- Henry Lane
- Kirby Leo Field Moore
- Simon Pinney
Student Leaders:
Wessex Scene Editor:
- Freya Millard
- Natasha Dennington
Ethical and Environmental Officer:
- Ellis Murrell
- James Lawson
Halls Officer:
- Emily Dawes
- Rupert Molyneux
- Tess Voysey
Health Sciences Faculty Officer:
- Rebecca Thomsen
Humanities Faculty Officer:
- Petra Jones
International Students’ Officer:
- Haris Constantinou
- Jessica Gildemann
- Mehmet Karaoglan
Medical Society President:
- Michael Carvill
- Vikash Dodhia
Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President):
- Anna Halstead
Postgraduate (Research) Students Officer:
- Giles Howard
RAG President:
- Charlotte Morris
Social, Human and Mathematical Sciences Faculty Officer:
- Adrian Li
- Haris Constantinou
- Subrit Thapa
Student Enterprise Officer:
- Indraneel Gunturi
Student Trustee:
- Hadeeka Taj
- Haris Constantinou
- Rebecca James
Surge Radio Station Manager:
- Brandon Mulliner
- Xavier Voigt-Hill
SUSUtv Station Manager:
- Danny Rickard
The Edge Editor:
- George Seabrook
- James Barker
Union Films Cinema Manager:
- Colm Appleby Kenny
- Max Hayman
Wellbeing Officer
- Isabella Camilleri
- Laura Barr
WSA Academic Officer:
- Catalina Russell
All candidates run against Re-Open Nominations (RON).
Positions with no candidates are:
- Creative Industries Zone Student Group Rep
- Performing Arts Student Groups Rep
- Student Groups Officer
- Business, Law and Art Faculty Officer
- Education Zone Student Group Representative
- Engineering & the Environment Faculty Officer
- Natural and Environmental Sciences Faculty Officer
- Physical Sciences & Engineering Faculty Officer
- Community & Volunteering Officer
- Athletic Union Officer
- Intra-Mural Officer
- Sports Participation Officer
- National Oceanography Centre (Site) Officer
- Postgraduate (Taught) Students Officer
- Winchester Campus President
- Equality and Diversity Officer
- Housing Officer
- Nightline Officer
- Student Life Zone Student Group Representative
- Sustainability Zone Student Group Representative