Southampton Have Won Varsity 2017

With some results still coming in, Wessex Scene can confirm Southampton has won Varsity 2017. We’ll keep you updated as results come in, but the current score is 190-158. You can follow updates from throughout the day from our live blog here.

After starting with a 30 point  lead going into the days events. Portsmouth shocked everyone, including themselves, by gaining a 30 point lead themselves. However, Team Southampton would prove too strong and be able to reclaim the lead and hold on for their 8th Varsity victory in 9 years.

