Credit: Wessex Scene

Varsity 2017 Live Blog

Headline News Sport Top News Travel Varsity


It’s finally here, and this is the place to be to keep up to date on all the results, highlights and stories of Varsity 2017  as they happen.

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201711:11 am

MEN’S 2ND FOOTBALL: PORTSMOUTH 2-1 SOUTHAMPTON

The number 9 follows up and finishes to the left-side of the goal after a good start in the second half.

avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 201711:11 am

Squeaky bum-time for Southampton?

Perhaps not yet, but there’ll be a few red faces (Damian) in the Stags’ camp should Portsmouth maintain their promising start.

In nine years of Varsity history, Portsmouth have only won once overall.

If Leicester can win the Premier League and George Osborne can become editor of a major UK publication, then I suppose anything can happen in this mad world.

avatar Alice Hearing March 18, 201711:10 am

Southampton currently leading the fencing with this match at 21-5 🤺🤺🤺#TeamSoton #BleedBurgundy

A post shared by Wessex Scene (@officialwessexscene) on

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201711:09 am

Portsmouth winning in the men’s thirds 15-3 currently.

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201711:08 am

LACROSSE: 11-7 PORTSMOUTH

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201711:07 am

Official update on varsity score,


Southampton 54 – 46 Portsmouth

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201711:06 am

All looking good at the fencing!

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201711:03 am

Women’s fencing have yet another solid lead, 20-4 at the moment, they are destroying pompey!

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201711:00 am

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:55 am

Rumours are going around that Portsmouth have taken the lead in the over points totals, still unconfirmed though…

avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 201710:54 am

Follow my keyboard and Travis’ words for coverage of the football here

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:49 am

LACROSSE: 9-7 PORTSMOUTH

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:47 am

2ND’S FOOTBALL: HT: PORTSMOUTH 2-0 SOUTHAMPTON

Come on Stags!

avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 201710:45 am

Current overall score for Varsity 2017 is 54-42.

Portsmouth have reduced the deficit by four in the opening exchanges.

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:42 am

2ND’S FOOTBALL: GOAL TO PORTSMOUTH. 2-0.

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:39 am

MEN’S 1ST LACROSSE 2ND HALF: PORTSMOUTH 6-6 SOUTHAMPTON

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:38 am

2ND’S FOOTBALL: PORTSMOUTH 1-0 SOUTHAMPTON

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:38 am

Women’s fencing are cruising to a consecutive victories, Portsmouth have no answer to them so far!

avatar Alice Hearing March 18, 201710:34 am

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:28 am

HALF TIME: LACROSSE- SOUTHAMPTON 5-6 PORTSMOUTH

A disappointing end to a bad tempered first half. Portsmouth probably shaded it, but Southampton are definitely still in the game.

avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 201710:25 am

The competitive element seems to be coming along nicely, with rumours of bad blood and fisticuffs drifting up to us here at media towers.

Damian, who has been covering what was supposed to be a basketball ‘match’, quips “that was entertaining – they only won by 50.”

Maybe we’ll need a couple of bloody noses to keep things interesting.

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:20 am

LACROSSE: 5-5 Southampton

A leveler for the away side, as the goals fly in. A bit of aggro brewing, another fight might be on the cards.

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:19 am

Overheard at the fencing,

“Not gonna lie, I am fired up for this now” – Team Soton Member

avatar Alice Hearing March 18, 201710:18 am

avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:17 am

That’s a victory for the women’s fencing! 45-6

A quote from the team

“We’ve won every year, we’re confident we will win these fixtures comfortably.”

avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:17 am

“We expected to win, but a fifty point blowout is a nice turnout. Portsmouth had some good shots but we had a good turnover and defence – I think that’s what made the difference.” – Stephen Gore, Men’s 1st Captain, Basketball.

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:16 am

    Follow live lacrosse action here, the mens are under way here!

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:15 am

    LACROSSE: 3-3 Portsmouth

    The home side draw level- probably deserved given the balance of play- in what sounds like a bad tempered affair. The umpire is struggling to keep a grip on the game.

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:13 am

    With the men’s basketball result, Southampton widen the gap in the overall points race, 54-48. We need a total of 190 to win!

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:12 am

    FENCING

    Now 45-6 for the women’s fencing, a dominate display so far.

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:12 am

    FINAL SCORE-MEN’S 1STs: BASKETBALL: SOUTHAMPTON 89-39 PORTSMOUTH

    An utterly dominant and ruthless performance from Southampton, they had the game won by the second quarter. Portsmouth didn’t turn up and were easily rolled over.

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:10 am

    LACROSSE: 3-2 Southampton!

    The Tridents take the lead once again in the Second Half! Will Portsmouth come to rue their missed chances?

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:08 am

    BASKETBALL: 87-37 Southampton

    The domination continues, even though Portsmouth have clawed a few points back. The end is close now, and the result seems almost certain.

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:07 am

    A pause at the fencing as everyone catches their breath, Southampton womens currently winning with a comfortable lead of 35-5! Bring it home ladies!

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:06 am

    With Portsmouth dominating the dodgeball they will draw closer in the overall points race, an official as yet score of:

    Southampton 50 – 46 Portsmouth

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:04 am

    Overall scores are still currently Southampton leading 50-34 over Portsmouth

    The first results will be coming in soon

    avatar Ellen Jenne March 18, 201710:04 am

    1sts: 6-4 Portsmouth

    avatar Ellen Jenne March 18, 201710:03 am

    2nds: 10-0 Portsmouth

    avatar Ellen Jenne March 18, 201710:03 am

    DODGEBALL FINAL SCORES: Mixed 9-1 Portsmouth

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 201710:01 am

    LACROSSE: 2-2 Southampton

    Southampton equalise! After weathering a heavy spell of pressure, the Tridents get back on level terms! And a football makes it onto the pitch!

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 201710:00 am

    After 4 rounds, Team Southampton lead 20-4 in the women’s fencing!

    avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 20179:59 am

    Basketball Third Quarter Score

    Southampton 67 – 25 Portsmouth

    According to our intrepid reporter Damian, Southampton have the game firmly under control. Every basket Pompey score is matched.

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:56 am

    Currently 10-3 Soton in the womens fencing!

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:56 am

    THIRD QUARTER SCORE: Southampton 67 – 25 Portsmouth

    The domination continues for the away side. Portsmouth have huffed and puffed, but Southampton have been far superior throughout and continue extending their healthy lead.

    avatar Alice Hearing March 18, 20179:56 am

    Men's lacrosse is under way! #TeamSoton

    A post shared by Wessex Scene (@officialwessexscene) on

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:55 am

    LACROSSE: 2-1 Portsmouth
    A second goal for the hosts, a double blow for Southampton! Come on Tridents!

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:54 am

    Joanne Cornish claims a 5-2 win over her opponent to claim the first Fencing victory for team Soton.

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:52 am

    LACROSSE: 1-1 Portsmouth

    A leveller for the home side after a decent spell of pressure. Southampton missed a good chance to score a second right before the equaliser.

    avatar Alice Hearing March 18, 20179:52 am

    avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 20179:52 am

    Fencing and the lesser known Ultimate Frisbee are also about to get started.

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:47 am

    BASKETBALL: 54-18 Southampton

    A strong showing for Southampton as we approach the end of the game. Dominant throughout, and some excellent individual plays.

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:45 am

    We caught a quick chat with Louis Lister, Captain of the Trampolining Team:

    “The team is (mostly) awake and excited to bounce with Portsmouth again! Hopefully we’ll be as successful as we were last year! Good luck to all the other teams competing around Portsmouth today! Happy Boing-ing!”

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:45 am

    Lacrosse is under way! And Team Soton are already up 1-0

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:41 am

    We caught a quick chat with Louis Lister, Captain of the Trampolining Team:

    “The team is (mostly) awake and excited to bounce with Portsmouth again! Hopefully we’ll be as successful as we were last year! Good luck to all the other teams competing around Portsmouth today! Happy Boing-ing!”

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:36 am

    BASKETBALL HALF TIME SCORE:

    Southampton 48 – 16 Portsmouth

    Portsmouth have made attempts to get back into this but Southampton have soaked up the pressure and maintained their advantage. Very strong first half.

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:29 am


    The mens lacrosse team are ready for action! The game will be starting shortly…

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:28 am

    In the Basketball, the score is now 39-12 in favour of Southampton. As an aside, our new VP Sports Development, Stephen Gore, has taken to the court for Southampton.

    avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 20179:25 am

    It’s a dreary, overcast day here in Portsmouth, but the atmosphere is building as Varsity 2017 leaves the starting blocks.

    There’s a full program of sport on offer throughout the day and we’ll be here to cover the twists, turns, shocks and surprises as and when they happen.

    avatar Robert Pratley March 18, 20179:23 am

    Mens basketball 2nd quarter underway- 31-7 for Southampton

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:20 am

    Mens basketball 1st quarter score –

    29 -5 Southampton

    Relentless early pressure combined with accurate finishing and some sublime plays!
    Portsmouth on the back foot – initial attacking promise amounted to nothing and they’ve been largely penned in defence.

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:15 am

    Mens basketball have come out out of the blocks fast, going up 22-5!

    avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 20179:14 am

    Football is due to kick off at 9:45am. Follow Travis Walton’s coverage here

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:12 am

    Lacrosse will be kicking off with the men in just a few minutes, follow the live action here!

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:07 am

    Basketball is under way with the Men’s first team playing first. Follow all that action here.

    avatar Tom Morgan March 18, 20178:55 am

    We’re all set up and ready to go in the Media Hub here in Portsmouth. Events are due to begin around 9am and we should have a fairly clear idea on the overall winner by around 4pm this afternoon.

    Stay tuned to our live blog for the latest updates, results, info and gossip live from Portsmouth!

    avatar James Moseley March 18, 20178:50 am

    Team Southampton will start the day with a lead of 50-34 over Portsmouth, we need a total of 190 to win.

