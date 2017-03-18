Varsity 2017 Live Blog

It’s finally here, and this is the place to be to keep up to date on all the results, highlights and stories of Varsity 2017 as they happen.
Squeaky bum-time for Southampton?
Perhaps not yet, but there’ll be a few red faces (Damian) in the Stags’ camp should Portsmouth maintain their promising start.
In nine years of Varsity history, Portsmouth have only won once overall.
If Leicester can win the Premier League and George Osborne can become editor of a major UK publication, then I suppose anything can happen in this mad world.
Southampton currently leading the fencing with this match at 21-5 🤺🤺🤺#TeamSoton #BleedBurgundy
Portsmouth winning in the men’s thirds 15-3 currently.
Official update on varsity score,
Southampton 54 – 46 Portsmouth
All looking good at the fencing!
Women’s fencing have yet another solid lead, 20-4 at the moment, they are destroying pompey!
adj: "having or marked by bad fortune, unlucky"
reality: "destroyed by @TeamSoton without reply" #BleedBurgundy https://t.co/DSVWRPD8pY
Rumours are going around that Portsmouth have taken the lead in the over points totals, still unconfirmed though…
Follow my keyboard and Travis’ words for coverage of the football here
LACROSSE: 9-7 PORTSMOUTH
2ND’S FOOTBALL: HT: PORTSMOUTH 2-0 SOUTHAMPTON
Come on Stags!
Current overall score for Varsity 2017 is 54-42.
Portsmouth have reduced the deficit by four in the opening exchanges.
2ND’S FOOTBALL: GOAL TO PORTSMOUTH. 2-0.
Women’s fencing are cruising to a consecutive victories, Portsmouth have no answer to them so far!
Basketball win for #teamsoton 89-39 to men's 1st team SUBC! #teamsoton #bleedburgundy pic.twitter.com/trDy8QErJN
HALF TIME: LACROSSE- SOUTHAMPTON 5-6 PORTSMOUTH
A disappointing end to a bad tempered first half. Portsmouth probably shaded it, but Southampton are definitely still in the game.
The competitive element seems to be coming along nicely, with rumours of bad blood and fisticuffs drifting up to us here at media towers.
Damian, who has been covering what was supposed to be a basketball ‘match’, quips “that was entertaining – they only won by 50.”
Maybe we’ll need a couple of bloody noses to keep things interesting.
LACROSSE: 5-5 Southampton
A leveler for the away side, as the goals fly in. A bit of aggro brewing, another fight might be on the cards.
Overheard at the fencing,
“Not gonna lie, I am fired up for this now” – Team Soton Member
Excitement builds as we arrive in the worst city in the south of England.
That’s a victory for the women’s fencing! 45-6
A quote from the team
“We’ve won every year, we’re confident we will win these fixtures comfortably.”
“We expected to win, but a fifty point blowout is a nice turnout. Portsmouth had some good shots but we had a good turnover and defence – I think that’s what made the difference.” – Stephen Gore, Men’s 1st Captain, Basketball.
LACROSSE: 3-3 Portsmouth
The home side draw level- probably deserved given the balance of play- in what sounds like a bad tempered affair. The umpire is struggling to keep a grip on the game.
With the men’s basketball result, Southampton widen the gap in the overall points race, 54-48. We need a total of 190 to win!
FENCING
Now 45-6 for the women’s fencing, a dominate display so far.
FINAL SCORE-MEN’S 1STs: BASKETBALL: SOUTHAMPTON 89-39 PORTSMOUTH
An utterly dominant and ruthless performance from Southampton, they had the game won by the second quarter. Portsmouth didn’t turn up and were easily rolled over.
LACROSSE: 3-2 Southampton!
The Tridents take the lead once again in the Second Half! Will Portsmouth come to rue their missed chances?
BASKETBALL: 87-37 Southampton
The domination continues, even though Portsmouth have clawed a few points back. The end is close now, and the result seems almost certain.
A pause at the fencing as everyone catches their breath, Southampton womens currently winning with a comfortable lead of 35-5! Bring it home ladies!
With Portsmouth dominating the dodgeball they will draw closer in the overall points race, an official as yet score of:
Southampton 50 – 46 Portsmouth
Overall scores are still currently Southampton leading 50-34 over Portsmouth
The first results will be coming in soon
1sts: 6-4 Portsmouth
2nds: 10-0 Portsmouth
DODGEBALL FINAL SCORES: Mixed 9-1 Portsmouth
LACROSSE: 2-2 Southampton
Southampton equalise! After weathering a heavy spell of pressure, the Tridents get back on level terms! And a football makes it onto the pitch!
After 4 rounds, Team Southampton lead 20-4 in the women’s fencing!
Basketball Third Quarter Score
Southampton 67 – 25 Portsmouth
According to our intrepid reporter Damian, Southampton have the game firmly under control. Every basket Pompey score is matched.
Currently 10-3 Soton in the womens fencing!
THIRD QUARTER SCORE: Southampton 67 – 25 Portsmouth
The domination continues for the away side. Portsmouth have huffed and puffed, but Southampton have been far superior throughout and continue extending their healthy lead.
Men's lacrosse is under way! #TeamSoton
LACROSSE: 2-1 Portsmouth
A second goal for the hosts, a double blow for Southampton! Come on Tridents!
Joanne Cornish claims a 5-2 win over her opponent to claim the first Fencing victory for team Soton.
LACROSSE: 1-1 Portsmouth
A leveller for the home side after a decent spell of pressure. Southampton missed a good chance to score a second right before the equaliser.
Varsity? More like Yaaaasssity #BleedBurgundy
Fencing and the lesser known Ultimate Frisbee are also about to get started.
BASKETBALL: 54-18 Southampton
A strong showing for Southampton as we approach the end of the game. Dominant throughout, and some excellent individual plays.
We caught a quick chat with Louis Lister, Captain of the Trampolining Team:
“The team is (mostly) awake and excited to bounce with Portsmouth again! Hopefully we’ll be as successful as we were last year! Good luck to all the other teams competing around Portsmouth today! Happy Boing-ing!”
We caught a quick chat with Louis Lister, Captain of the Trampolining Team:
BASKETBALL HALF TIME SCORE:
Southampton 48 – 16 Portsmouth
Portsmouth have made attempts to get back into this but Southampton have soaked up the pressure and maintained their advantage. Very strong first half.
The mens lacrosse team are ready for action! The game will be starting shortly…
In the Basketball, the score is now 39-12 in favour of Southampton. As an aside, our new VP Sports Development, Stephen Gore, has taken to the court for Southampton.
It’s a dreary, overcast day here in Portsmouth, but the atmosphere is building as Varsity 2017 leaves the starting blocks.
There’s a full program of sport on offer throughout the day and we’ll be here to cover the twists, turns, shocks and surprises as and when they happen.
Mens basketball 2nd quarter underway- 31-7 for Southampton
Mens basketball 1st quarter score –
29 -5 Southampton
Relentless early pressure combined with accurate finishing and some sublime plays!
Portsmouth on the back foot – initial attacking promise amounted to nothing and they’ve been largely penned in defence.
Mens basketball have come out out of the blocks fast, going up 22-5!
Football is due to kick off at 9:45am. Follow Travis Walton’s coverage here
Lacrosse will be kicking off with the men in just a few minutes, follow the live action here!
Basketball is under way with the Men’s first team playing first. Follow all that action here.
We’re all set up and ready to go in the Media Hub here in Portsmouth. Events are due to begin around 9am and we should have a fairly clear idea on the overall winner by around 4pm this afternoon.
Stay tuned to our live blog for the latest updates, results, info and gossip live from Portsmouth!
Team Southampton will start the day with a lead of 50-34 over Portsmouth, we need a total of 190 to win.
MEN’S 2ND FOOTBALL: PORTSMOUTH 2-1 SOUTHAMPTON
The number 9 follows up and finishes to the left-side of the goal after a good start in the second half.