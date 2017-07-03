Student Media Summit to Happen This Summer

NUS and Amnesty International’s 10th Student Media Summit will take place on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th August at the Human Rights Action Centre in London.

This will be an amazing opportunity for any inspiring journalists and students dreaming of a career in media.

The programme for the event has already been announced and among those gathered includes well-known speakers, such as, Owen Jones – author, commentator and columnist for The Guardian, Telegraph’s foreign editor Jessica Winch and the presenter of Channel 4’s ‘Unreported World’ Shaunagh Connaire.

Other guests from organisations, such as, BBC Radio 1, The Times, and Huffington Post, only to cite a few, have been confirmed for the event.

There will be skills sessions on interviewing, news writing and investigation journalism. These will be run over the two days, as well as question and answer session with leading journalists.

Yet, the greatest opportunity offered by the Summit is trainee schemes promoted by Press Association, The Guardian, and Channel 4.

The tickets are free and include both day at the Summit as well as drinks and food.

Check out the full list of guests and book your place for a £5 administrative fee on the NUS website.