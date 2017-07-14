Jeremy Corbyn to Hold Rally in Southampton

Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is expected to be holding a rally in Southampton this Saturday, 15th of July from 12:00 at the Guildhall Square from 12:00.

Information regarding the rally was leaked by an anonymous source allegedly close to the Labour Party, according to The Daily Echo.

The rally’s purpose is to make Corbyn’s party ready for an election in the event that May’s government falls.

The chair of the Southampton Labour Party, Councillor Satvir Kaur, has not yet confirmed if this event will actually take place. Kaur said:

“I am very happy that Jeremy Corbyn is interested in visiting Southampton. We had great success in the city at the election particularly Southampton Itchen that was a big target for us however at the moment we cannot say when the visit is happening.”

A recent YouGov poll has shown that the Labour Party is currently 8 points ahead of the Conservative Party.

