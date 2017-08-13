The Hobbit Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Prevent Closure

Popular Lord of the Rings themed pub, The Hobbit, has launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at preventing its closure.

The pub is located in Portwood and is popular with students due to its themed cocktails and live music.

Owner Stella Roberts explained on the campaign GoFundMe page that the increasing costs of running the venue could mean it will be forced to close permanently within the next eight weeks:

Over the last few years we have experienced continual increases in overheads particularly from Southampton City Council who continue to increase our Business Rates (£37,000.00 ) and whom have added on new charges (£1555.00 Late Night Levy) and our landlords who refuse to lower the ground rent despite the downturn in trade due to economic factors particularly amongst the student community and it has left us in a very difficult position financially. The costs of running a Behemoth like the Hobbit are crippling. No matter how hard we try there is always something that needs repairing or replacing. Like another Southampton pub we have urgent repairs that need attention, particularly flooring and rain proofing issues.

She added that she had been in contact with both Southampton City Council and their landlords in recent months to request a reduction in rates but had not yet received an answer.

Patrons took to social media to express their support:

Ms Roberts also highlighted the pub’s importance for the Southampton music and events scene:

The Hobbit has been a big part of the city’s music scene for over 25 years and is an established live music venue. Hosting events as diverse as our annual Environmental Rock Festival, Reggae Beach Parties, Metal Nights to Folk and Ska event. This year we have planned our first Live Wrestling.

The fundraising campaign has a goal of £7,500 to cover repair costs and the increased overheads.