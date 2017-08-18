SUSU Announces Master Pass and Variety Pass Line-Up

University of Southampton’s Students Union announced the line-up of its fresher’s events this morning.

The Masterpass will cost £80 and offers entry to 12 events throughout the first three weeks of term, including freshers’ week.

This Early Bird promotional price will be limited in duration, and after this window it will cost £85.

The Union also revealed the acts included at the Fresher’s Ball, one of the biggest freshers’ events, which will take place at the Union on Saturday 7 September :

Becky Hill

Beardy Man with MC LeeN

The Stickmen

Patrick Nazemi

Marvin Humes

Drop Divison

Here are the dates for all the events:

Welcome Party – Saturday 23 September, Sunday 24 September and Monday 25 September depending on your halls with DJs Chris Stark and DropDivision.

Bloc Party – Monday 25 September or Tuesday 26 September at Bedford Place for a night out in the city.

Laughter Lounge – Tuesday 26 September with comedians Paul McCaffrey, Kelly Convey, and Dave Fulton or Thursday 28 September with comedians Suzi Ruffell, George Lewis and Adam Hess.

Student Therapy at Oceana with free access before 11pm and 50% off entry before midnight on either: Wednesday 27 September, Wednesday 4 October or Wednesday 11 October, without halls allocation.

U-Neon Party – replacing the well-known foam party taking place at the union – is on Friday 29 September or Saturday 30 September from 10pm.

Sin City – the Master Pass gives free entry before midnight at Switch on Tuesday 3 October or Tuesday 10 October, regardless of which halls you live in.

Fresher’s Ball – a glamorous night from 9pm at the Union on Saturday 7 October.

Big Night Out – t-shirts given with the Master Pass will be needed as it will grant you free entry to 9 bars and clubs at Bedford Place on Tuesday 12 October from 10pm.

The Union also announced details of the Variety Pass, for people who prefers things a little different than big parties and night out.

It will include:

Waffles, Cakes and Shakes – 25 September at Bar Three from 10am

Murder Mystery – Saturday 30 September at The Bridge from 7pm

Roller Disco – Sunday 1 October at The Cube from 5pm

‘Take a Trance on Me’ Hypnotist Show – Monday 2 October at the Bridge from 7pm

Cards against Humanity – Thursday 5 October at The Bridge from 7pm

TRICKHEAD: An evening with Ben Hanlin, star of ITV2’s Tricked on Monday 7 October at The Bridge from 8pm

This pass is also available for £30. Both passes can be purchased from the Union Box Office.