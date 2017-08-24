University of Southampton Sets Up WeChat Platform

Continuing Southampton University’s quest to increase accessibility to university information and news for all students, the International Office has created a platform on the popular Chinese social media platform, WeChat.

In a press release the university commented that: “Much like our International Office Facebook,Twitter and Instagram platforms, the WeChat platform will provide users with a source of useful information relevant to prospective and also current Southampton students, such as programmes at Southampton, accommodation and scholarships…”

Like the university’s other Chinese social media outlet on Weibo, the account will be run by the International Office with contributions from both current Chinese alumni at Southampton and the Chinese Students and Scholars Association.

First released in 2011, the social media platform WeChat has already grown to boast of in excess of 900 million monthly users, providing instant messaging, commerce and payment services, among other features.

The announcement of the launch of the University of Southampton’s WeChat platform under the username ‘UoSouthampton’ follows the creation of the university’s Snapchat account earlier this summer in time for graduation ceremonies.