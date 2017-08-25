Help the University Cheerleading Team Win £750

The University of Southampton’s Cheer team, the Southampton Vixens, are currently in 2nd place in the Fused Flash for Cash Competition and they need your help to win.

The competition rules are simple: each contender submits their favorite photo from university, and the team with the most points by the 31st of August wins £750. Every like is worth 1 point, and shares are worth 3.

The Vixens are the university’s cheerleading and dance squad. There are 4 teams: Game Day, Competition, Group Stunt and Dance.

The 2016/17 season was a highly successful one for the team, winning multiple national titles and even Grand Champions. Vixen President, Mariam Ogunwale, said

Vixens work really hard to be known as one of the best University Cheerleading and Dance teams in the Nation. Cheerleading and Dance are both very expensive sports. Winning the Fused Bill competition would help us ease that financial burden, giving us the push we need to win even more National titles this coming year.

Click the link here to find the photo and help them win the competition.