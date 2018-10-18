Black History Month Live Blog – Our Curriculum: Is it Diverse? (Liveblog)

SUSU is hosting a debate on diversity in the University’s curriculum as part of Black History Month.

The Debate Chair is Professor Bashir Al-Hashimi (ARM Professor of Computer Engineering at the University of Southampton and Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences and Engineering)

The speakers are:

❥ Professor Marie-Annick Gournet (Director of MAG Consulting and Trainer in Intercultural Communication)

❥ Dr Lambros Fatsis (Lecturer in Sociology and Criminology at the University of Southampton, and Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA))

❥ Norwyn Crame (DebatingSoc Treasurer)

❥ Shokraneh Moghadam (Winchester PhD student)

The debate starts soon! Updates to follow.