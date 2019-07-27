Saints fans fined for offensive Sala gestures.

Three Southampton Football Club fans have been fined for mocking the death of Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala during the team’s match with Cardiff in February this year.

Sala who was signed by Cardiff from French side Nantes in January, died in a plane crash, presumably along with pilot David Ibbotson whose body is yet to be found. He was flying from France to the UK to join up with his new team before the tragic incident.

Cardiff faced Southampton in their first game after the striker’s death. However, the contest, that began with a minute’s silence out of respect to Sala, was marred by the behaviour of the three fans. The BBC reports that they were seen mimicking ‘forward diving motions’ to imitate that of a plane crash. The fans were subsequently attended to by stewards and removed from the ground. Southampton FC released a statement at the time condemning the actions and vowing to work with Hampshire Police to see them brought to justice.

The three men have been fined amounts varying from £400 to £600. One has also been given a four year football banning order that they are currently contesting.