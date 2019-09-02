Florida Prepares For Hurricane Dorian

Florida is now the next target in the path of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian as it continues its siege of Central and North America, leaving residents hunting for shelter as the storm approaches the East Coast of the United States.

On Sunday, as the hurricane hit the Bahamas, it was branded as one of the most dangerous and strongest hurricanes in modern history. Indeed, winds have reached up to 180 mph on the island, with a storm surge predicted to cause a rise in sea levels as high as 7 meters in some places.

Experts believe the storm, which passed over Puerto Rico last week, will progress towards the US and hit Florida sometime on Monday night. The storm will continue on it’s north-easterly path, with states such as Alabama and the Carolinas affected by the incoming winds. President Trump issued a stark warning to the people of such states, declaring that the hurricane was looking like ‘one of the largest hurricanes ever’.

In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

The President then retweeted a map of the affected area, with the Hurricane’s presence over the Bahamas made clear as it was declared a category 5 storm by the National Hurricane Center. This was announced on Sunday at 8:00 AM (1:00 GMT), with a further update at 1:15 PM (18:15 GMT) stating that the storm had now made landfall in the Abaco Islands, a series of islands north of the Bahamian capital of Nassau, with winds reaching a possible 185 mph

A Florida Gas Station owner paints ‘Open’ on his boarded up store as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

Category 5 Hurricanes are rare, being classified by wind speeds of over 157 mph. However, according to the BBC, this is the 5th storm in the last 3 years, the most notable being Hurricane Maria in Autumn 2017. The storm caused the deaths of over 3000 people as well as almost $90 billion worth of damage.

For More Information visit the National Hurricane Center here: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov