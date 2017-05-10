Why Are SUSU Still Exploiting Animals For Our Mental Health?

The Union spout out so many reasons for having the petting zoo on campus – it helps to relieve stress, it’s popular, it helps with people’s mental health. But here’s the bottom line – it doesn’t matter how much grass they’re on, how big their enclosures are or how popular they are, it’s animal exploitation. Now here me out before you start thinking I’m “just” a radical vegan (which, I mean, I am), there is no need for the Union to bring animals to campus to help with people’s mental health when there are many other proven ways of helping with mental health, some of which they have done in the past.

This is the fourth exam season I’ve been at this university for, and the fourth time I’ve seen them running something along the lines of “You Are More Than Your Studies – Meet the Farm Animals”. To their credit, last year it was called a petting zoo and took place on the Redbrick so at least they seem to have learnt from their mistakes, and possibly even read a quite angry article I wrote last year. Now, to be fair to the Union, the event description encourages you to “Admire them, get some great snaps and relax away from your studies,” compared to previous years when they actively encouraged petting the animals. But it’s still completely unnecessary to have these animals on campus in the first place.

Just a few examples of previous years and current de-stress methods include booked meeting rooms by the union for people to revise in, free gym classes, meditation, yoga, even the punchbag. All of these are better options than meeting farm animals for one good reason – these are productive, proactive things that someone can do to help themselves rather than looking at some less than happy animals. Exercise releases endorphins, revision helps you learn and feel like you’re on top of your work and having booked rooms makes the work much less stressful than battling for space in an overheated library, and punching bags means you can release your stress physically. I just don’t understand how looking at some animals who don’t want to be there could help you “be more than your studies” or help to destress.

Some choice quotes from the event include "I wish I could pick up one of the lambs and just eat it for dinner" so clearly that person is getting the most out of this experience

@_Carly_May Yes. The enclosures were tiny and birds in particular don't take to being fussed. (If they did I'd cuddle all the wild ducks every day!) — Eloise Harding (@dr_em_harding) May 9, 2017

As Katriona Turner-Thomson put it, “Today I experienced cruelty, abuse and exploitation of innocent beings, and this was on our campus at our university. There is no justification in my eyes and it needs to stop, simple as.” When can we stop exploiting animals and start putting those resources into more mental health support instead? Like I’ve concluded in the past, I’m sure the Union just want people to destress and to be happy. But those of us who love animals do not want our happiness to come at the expense of these animal’s welfare.