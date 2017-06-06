- Fleshing Out the Bones of Society
- Finally, A Car Made For Me, A Woman!
- The Telegraph Just Tried To Disguise Islamophobia With Feminism
- Does International Women’s Day Benefit Feminism?
- White Feminism : The Lack of Intersectionality Within Mainstream Feminism
- What I Talk About When I Talk About Men’s Feminism
- The ‘HeForShe’ Campaign: One Year On
- When Will the Media Treat Women With Respect?
- Vaginal Piercings to be Classified as a Form of Female Genital Mutilation
- Easy Ways To Take Feminist Action
- #50Dollarsnot50Shades: Porn From The Wrong Place
- Feminism Doesn’t Need A Rebrand
- Students Must Stand Up to Sexual Assault
- What does ‘Body Positivity’ really mean?
- Have You Seen Her? Where Are Women Going after University?
- Please, Don’t Mention the War
- I Clean, Therefore I Am
- 2014: The year of the feminist?
- Don’t ‘man up’, man your language
- White Feminism: Time to Ditch Our Prejudice When Faced With Our Privilege
- Rape Culture: Summed Up by Somebody Who Actually Has a Decent Insight into the Matter
- This Writer Believes That Sex Work Should Be Accepted by Society
- But What About The Men?
- Private: Breaking Barriers: Women In The LGBT Community
- Opposition to Religion on a Feminist Basis – An Old, Tired and Plain Bad Joke
- Losing the Lads’ Mags – Are we really losing our sexual liberation?
- The Sexist Sell
- Private: Coming Out of the Feminist Closet
- The Other Side of Feminism
- A Journey With Feminism And Depression
- Gender Wars – The Internet’s Front Line
- Coming out of the Feminist Closet
- Meninist…Feminist – Can’t We All Just Agree On Equality?
- What Would Quasimodo Say?
- ‘Yes Means Yes’ – A Change For Good?
- Delhi Gang Rapists: Victims of the Patriarchy?
- The One, or One of Many?
- The Anti-Misogyny Twitter Bot You Didn’t Know You Wanted Is Here
- The Internet Is For Porn
- End the Deforestation of the Female Rainforest
- Private: Let’s Stop Selfie Shaming
- ISIS Sex Slavery: Is Sexual Violence a Necessary Precondition of Conflict?
- Celebrities Like Taylor Swift Have Turned Feminism Into A Gimmick
- In Defence of 21st Century Feminism
Today France put a new law into action: models will be required to have a letter from their doctor stating that their BMI is healthy, before they are allowed on the catwalk. It was a bill that was passed in the country two years ago in 2015, behind Europe’s body positive champions; Italy and Spain, who also have similar legislation. The law is aimed at keeping control of the country’s growing problem with body negativity, challenging what has become the status quo around the world of slim, tall, blemish-free females as the top models in the media. With our neighbours making positive changes in their countries for the benefit of women – their mental health, self-confidence and self-esteem – we ought to be asking ourselves, should the UK be doing the same?
The current, widely-accepted standard for catwalk models in the UK is that they be 5ft 9inches with a dress size of between 6 and 8. This means that these ‘privileged’ few are likely to have a BMI below healthy. As the face of major campaigns for companies across the UK, promoting the sales of their products, these women are portraying a body standard which is not only unrealistic (since the average body size for British women is a 14-16), but also dangerous. Their slim figures promote a range of eating disorders from anorexia to bulimia, orthorexia to binge eating as either a method of attaining that body type or as a result of body dissatisfaction.
This tendency towards ‘slimming down’ is a dangerous trend that sees 80% of women in the UK describe themselves as having low self-esteem which makes the UK the second lowest of 13 countries surveyed by Dove for self-esteem. Having just 20% of women feel confident with their bodies in the UK is a stark contrast to the 64% of women in South Africa. More worrying is that an increasing number of teenagers aged 10-15 are unhappy with their physical appearance – a percentage that rose to 34% in 2013-14 from 30% in 2009-10.
We have the ability to change these statistics. Is it time that we did?
According to the Assistant Clinical Professor of Harvard Medical School, Dr Nancy Etcoff, the worrying statistics in the UK are actually “unsurprising”. She says that we must empower women by “advocating for change in how females and their appearance are […] portrayed in the media.”
But, what would be the benefit of changing our modelling standards to a policy similar to that of France? Without doubt, this move would allow a diverse and more realistic range of bodies to be portrayed in the media. This would completely restructure the view we have of the ‘perfect’ body and would teach our children from a young age about the beauty in difference and perhaps work towards a less discriminate world. In fact, the study conducted by Dove found that over 70% of women surveyed “want the media to portray a more diverse range of physical appearance, age, race, shape and size in advertising and marketing.”
The demand for change is there and with other countries around it changing their attitude towards body image, it is likely that the UK will want to follow suit. Always keen to lead the front on certain social, global issues, we can only hope that this is one problem that the government puts higher up on its list of priorities.