University Vice-Chancellor to Take Pay Rise to Help Fight Pandemic

Disclaimer: The views expressed within this article are entirely the author’s own and are satirical in nature. They are not attributable to Wessex Scene as a whole.

In a stunning act of goodwill and kindness, Vice-Chancellor Mark Smith has decided to increase his current £287,000 a year salary to help combat the prospective economic downturn coronavirus will cause for the University of Southampton.

After announcing measures last month to move past COVID-19 by slashing all non-essential spending, senior University figures noticed that much cash was leftover as a result. Combining their Russell Group expertise, a decision was quickly taken to transfer this into the back pocket of the senior figure, Mr Smith.

The Vice-Chancellor’s office allegedly said that they were excited with this decision and were quoted as saying:

It is about time that the customers – I mean students – of this ranking-tumbling university see where their cash is going, and that is straight into his pay packet.

Continuing, they clarified that no extra money has been spent on this decision:

With all the staff we have furloughed, there has been plenty of spare money. On top of this, think of all the money we’re saving by not issuing tuition refunds despite the significant qualitative effect there’s been on the provision of services! It really was a no-brainer.

After the somewhat interesting handling of the University’s move to online teaching, which has delivered a more varied experience to students than the food menus on campus, it’s good to finally see some clarity coming from the upper echelons of power at Highfield.

However, one student, who wished to remain nameless, is sceptical:

As much as I am concerned for the lower-paid workers amidst this pandemic, and am suffering with nightmares surrounding the downturn in quality with regards to the delivery of my degree, I was hoping the monetary changes would result in something more suitable, like a couple more chauffeurs for the guy. Still, best of luck to him.

Critics wait with bated breath for the next key decision to be made by the University. Hopefully, it will take up to six weeks, in line with the implementation of the No Detriment policy, and may even include an immediate review of previous announcements following mass confusion and panic. Consistency is key, folks.