The False Promises of Labour’s Leaked Manifesto

This week we have seen Labour’s, or should I say Corbyn’s, manifesto leaked and it has caused quite a stir.

The Independent recently published an article online detailing the “overwhelming” support that the manifesto has received from voters. These are some of the manifesto’s key policies:

Re-nationalising the railways

Investing to build one million new homes

Abolishing university tuition fees

Massively increasing NHS funding

Banning zero-hours contracts

Scrapping the bedroom tax

Investing in 10,000 more police officers (£30 per year, per officer apparently – who knew?!)

Doubling paternity leave and increasing paternity pay

According to a ComRes survey carried out for the Daily Mirror, voters overwhelmingly back these policies set out in the manifesto. And why wouldn’t they?

Polls have indicated that around 50% of people support the state ownership of the train networks, energy market and Royal Mail. Unsurprisingly, 71% agree that zero-hours contracts should be banned with only 16% saying they were against the ban. And more than half of voters support the building of 100,000 more council houses each year.

All of these ideas aim to better the lives of the British public so of course, they have been with met with cries of joy from voters. But just how on earth does the arguably deluded Corbyn expect to pay for all this, given the current economic climate and that teeny issue of Brexit? Well, we already know that Labour are not so hot on figures, with Diane Abbott’s latest shameful mess-up.

This manifesto screams desperation. Corbyn is fully aware that his support his diminishing and has compiled a hugely idealistic and overly ambitious manifesto in the hope that those more naive voters will lap it up and vote Labour. The ComRes survey indeed shows that voters are far less supportive of the Labour leader himself, with 56% saying that Corbyn would be a “disaster” as prime minister.

Even Labour MPs have rejected the manifesto and vowed to oust Jeremy Corbyn after the election in an attempt to save their seats. Since this highly socialist plan for Britain came to light, many MPs have turned their backs on Corbyn, claiming that he did not speak for them in his manifesto.

The Telegraph revealed this week that it expected up to 100 MPs to break away from Labour after this election – a prediction that has begun to materialise after senior figures in the Labour party have publicly rejected Corbyn’s policies.

A number of Labour MPs have been reassuring their constituents that they will set their own pledges to assure continued support for the party in spite of its controversial leader. For example, Frank Field, one of Labour’s longest standing Parliamentarians, has published his own set of 10 personal pledges and Ben Bradshaw, the Labour candidate in Exeter, has compiled his “own Exeter manifesto”.

Theresa May has been quick to respond, today accusing the Labour leader of “deserting proud and patriotic working class people”. No doubt the Tories will continue to take advantage of the mess the opposition party finds itself in the run up to the election.

However, a source told The Telegraph that voters are being advised that the only way to get rid of Jeremy Corbyn is to vote for a more moderate Labour MP, because electing a Conservative would keep the party leader in control for years to come as Theresa May understandably wants Corbyn to continue.

What do you think of Corbyn’s manifesto? A dream come true or a total nightmare?