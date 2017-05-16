Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Pixabay

Where Should You Vote?

0
By on GE17 Politics


The deadline for registering to vote, on May 22nd, 2017 is fast approaching. For students, this can often raise some issues as to where to register to vote – home or at university.

But, this actually gives students a lot of power; as they can choose which constituency (an area in the country) to vote in, in order to make the most out of their vote.

For example, say your home constituency is a ‘safe zone’ (i.e. there is a strong majority to one side) then your vote may have more impact if your university town has ‘swing seats’ (i.e. the constituency has a small majority so could easily be ‘swung’ the other way).

To help students figure this out, GE2017 have created a handy website that compares your home and university constituencies to see where your vote would have the most impact.

It calculates your voting power based on the GE2015 results, how these results have changed over time as well as the student population and the results from the EU referendum.

To find out where your vote has the most impact, check out the link: http://ge2017.com/students

Related posts:

  1. 14,000 Voters Missing From Electoral Role in Southampton – Register to Vote Now!
  2. What Can Candidates Do to Get Young People To Vote?
  3. Union To Launch All Student Vote
  4. Don’t forget to vote!
  5. Have You Registered To Vote?
avatar

Deputy Editor 2016 -2017. I'm a Geography student here at Southampton. Also, an avid adventurer; who is always up for discovering somewhere whether it's new or old.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply