Rant of the Week: The Left

We have entered a gloomy time. The nuclear family has been destroyed, we have two million single parents because of welfare, no-fault divorce and the systematic destruction of Britain’s moral underpinnings. We are murdering children at the rate of 180,000 a year and call it a ‘right’. So-called ‘anti-fascists’ are regulating speech, and people are called hateful bigots when they ask that time is given to allow current immigrants to assimilate.

Who is to blame? The left.

The left, by and large, are naïve. They recognise the power of the state and believe that they can use it to create a more equal society. They never, however, explain why a more equal society would in any way be a better one. Economist Milton Friedman once said: “The society that puts equality before freedom will end up with neither. The society that puts freedom before equality will end up with a great measure of both.”

I believe he has been vindicated. Yes, inequality has risen in terms of wealth and income, but this is largely irrelevant. The true metric we should use is standard of living, and how it has improved and become more equal over time. Nowadays, poor people have TVs bigger than any rich person 20 years ago. You can take one trip to a poor neighbourhood in the western world and see clearly that our problem is overeating, not starvation. In the past, the rich travelled by coach-and-four, and the poor on foot; now, the rich travel in a nice car and the poor in a less nice car. What does this tell us?

The left don’t want fair rules, they want stuff for free. They use rage and emotion rather than reason as an effective tool to gather support. They are entirely unprincipled, picking and choosing morals that suit them. For example, when it comes to abortion, everybody invokes classically liberal principles; property rights and self-ownership. They vociferously announce “I own my body, and I can decide what to do with it!” Switch the situation though, and if I want to work for £5 an hour, previously espoused liberal principles are thrown out. I don’t have the right to accept such a contract, and my de-facto wage becomes £0.

They have torn our country’s religious foundation (yes, we are a Christian country) apart and have the courtesy to spit in our eyes by preaching tolerance. The Church used to be the bedrock of our society. Religion strengthens social norms, forms a common mindset and culture, and promotes unity across our civilisation; it is what gave us a comprehensive moral structure, common law, science, universities and civilisation as we know it. Before I get the “But muh Galileo” argument, ask your self how, if the most powerful institution was so hostile to science, was the west the only place it developed and built in a measured and sustained way?

Christianity is a set of instructions that tells us how to coexist with our fellow humans in a just and moral way based on thousands of years of scholastics, and it has since been eviscerated in the name of progress. Peter Hitchens put it best when he said: “In all my experience in life, I have seldom seen a more powerful argument for the fallen nature of man, and his inability to achieve perfection, than those countries in which man sets himself up to replace God with the State”.

Family, the greatest institution we have as a society, has been aggressively eroded supposedly under the guise of liberation. This has come at the expense of the most vulnerable people in society, those who have no voice; namely children. We have on demand abortions, because when adults make poor decisions we punish an unborn child. The Divorce Law Reform act of 1969 gave us effectively no fault divorce, making divorce the only private contract in which the person who breaks the contract is allowed half of all the combined assets. This has increased the divorce rate from under 30,000 a year to around 150,000 a year.

The biggest indicator we have about whether a new born baby will grow up in relative poverty, is whether both their parents are married during their childhood. We have created an incentive system where women can effectively marry the state, and receive welfare to raise children born out of wedlock at taxpayer expense. As such, the illegitimacy rate in England and Wales has risen from 4.3% in 1911 to 46.8% of all babies born in 2010. This means there are roughly 1.8 million single parent households. If we’re going to talk about privilege, no matter what colour or gender you are, there is no statistical disadvantage worse than having a single parent.

People are born with regard primarily to their own self-interest; they want to cheat, they want to manipulate, they don’t want an honest competition, and they don’t like objective rules. If you can do this in the name of helping the least fortunate, you have a winning formula. The leftist political class has done this with stunning efficiency: creating rules and regulations that hurt most the poorest in society; minimum wage, extensive regulations and high corporate tax rates. Capitalism is the only system which harnesses our natural tendency towards self interest, the market gives a clear message; the only way to get more for yourself is to offer more to others.

Government should never have been in the business of deciding which contracts can be held between consenting adults. In fact, possibly one of the only legitimate functions of government is to protect human life, which it has failed to do. Where can we, on the right, turn to deal with these problems caused by a sprawling monstrosity of a government? Certainly not the Conservative party; an uninteresting, egalitarian mix of populist centre-leftism and occasional token policies to hold on to it’s principled voters. They have no interest in conserving even the smallest ounce of liberty. They want to increase the size and scope of government as much as every other leftist party. Though there are some more liberty-minded members, they tend to be backbenchers who have no chance of gaining real power. We are treated as guilty until proven innocent when they peek into our private affairs. They criminalise otherwise innocent, non-violent people for using substances that damage only their own body. Ultimately, they will say anything to try and get a hold on power. UKIP is a useless husk of its former self, and was never very principled on anything other than Brexit.

Some cultures are better than others, and if we are going to continue as a society we have to realise that the west is the best. Multiculturalism has failed, we need a unified and voluntarily cohesive society. I submit that unless we can form a legitimate third party from the libertarian-right, then I fear we have no hope in this country of ever recovering our once great culture.