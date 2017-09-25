Politics In Southampton

Southampton is a hub of political activity. There has never been a more politically engaged young population, with an estimated record of 70% of 18-24 year olds voting in the last election. Politics today is increasingly turbulent, radical and outspoken. Southampton’s societies, as I’m sure you’ll discover at the Bunfight, cover just about every activity and group you could think of, and this includes political beliefs. From the Marxist Society to the Conservative Association, Southampton has it! We interviewed our societies for the 3 largest UK political parties: the Conservative Association (SUCA), the Liberal Democrats and the Labour Society.

Politics Editor Zach Sharif interviewed the Labour Society’s president Ben Seifert. They discussed Labour’s performance in the last election, the policies outlined in their 2017 manifesto, Brexit and the future of left wing politics in Britain.

Labour performed beyond many people’s expectations in the last election, mobilising an unprecedented number of young people in the process, what do you attribute this overachievement to?

Well I think that a lot of it was the manifesto. Corbyn fought both his leadership campaigns and the general election on policies over personality, and I think the policies Labour put forward – fully funding public services, investing to grow, building council houses, etc – resonated with a lot of people….although it also helped that the Conservatives went to the country with a policy offer of fox hunting, grammar schools, and the dementia tax! I also think the fact that Labour under Corbyn actually challenged the status quo, and presented a clear alternative vision for society helped enthuse young people and drive our campaign forward.

You mentioned the policies that were put forward in Labour’s manifesto that proved popular, especially among young people. What do you say to the criticism that your policies were ambitious but unrealistic?

Well I dont think that’s true at all. The policies are incredibly achievable, many were either previously in place in this country or are in place in other European nations – with strong evidence of success – and the manifesto was backed by over 120 top level economists (includig nobel laureates) as being what is needed for the UK. We are the 6th richest nation in the world, it is ridiculous to say we cant afford to pay our nurses a decent wage, make sure our kids arent going to school hungry, and provide free education to our citizens. We used to do all of these just fine many years ago, despite the country having less overall wealth.

Labour were firmly behind the ‘Remain’ campaign in the EU referendum, but some have questioned Corbyn’s commitment to remaining in the EU. How do you respond to these claims and why do you think ‘Remain’, which most young people backed, lost?

I personally think Corbyn made the most honest and convincing remain argument I heard from any UK politician. He was clear about the problems within the EU, but made a convincing case for why he believed remaining in the EU and trying to reform it was a better option than leaving. I think the fact he didnt invoke “project fear” or make hysterical predictions that the UK would collapse outside the EU is to his credit, but unfortunately in the emotive referendum campaign trying to make reasoned and nuanced arguments was construed as being “half hearted” by some, a line which was later weaponised against Corbyn by certain political opponents. The media also have some responsibilty, as left-wing voices on both sides of the campaign were drowned out as journalists seemed mlre concerned with discussing divisions within the cabinet and the rise of UKIP than promoting a serious debate on the EU. This can be seen in the disproportionate coverage which Conservative and UKIP campaigns got compared to Labour figures. You could probably write a dissertation on the factors that swung the referendum (and I suspect many people are), but I’ll try to give a more condensed answer. I think there are two general sets of reasons remain lost: ones to do with the remain campaign and ones to do with the political context of the referendum. The official remain campaign was generally petty awful. It was uninspiring in message, condescending in tone, and totally misread the political mood in the country. There were few attempts to articulate a positive vision of the EU or promote a nuanced debate on how it could be reformed to make it a better institution – instead the campaign was mainly negative, expecting to win by making people scared of the alternative. That is a difficult campaign to get people enthused by, and just like the snap GE, the negative campaign proved to be less effective than people thought. With the political context, I think we are seeing a general rejection of status quo politics across the Western World. This can be seen with the rise of figures like Corbyn, Sanders, and Melenchon on the left; those like Trump, Le Pen, and Wilders on the right; and even some “radical centrists” like Macron. I think brexit is part of this pattern, and I think a lot of it is due to the 2008 crash – which shattered the prevailing consensus of global neoliberalism that had been dominant since the collapse of the USSR.

Yes I do, I think we are seeing a left-wing revival in the UK and other nations. I think after the crash and the disastrous impact of austerity there was a latent pool of people who were receptive to an alternative vision – when they heard what Corbyn had to say and the Labour manifesto it resonated with them. Labour has always been a broad coalition of the left – if you read Ralph Miliband he wrote in 1971 that this kind of division has existed as long as the party has, but despite and I think in some cases because of that diversity of opinion within the party we have achieved great things, and I hope we will continue to do so. Tensions within the party have settled off since the silliness of last year’s leadership election, and I think the vast majority of the party are now united around our manifesto and getting this zombie government out of office – there are a few idiots on both sides who want to restart a civil war but I think they’re outnumbered by most members who just want to get on with the job of opposition.

Given your earlier thoughts on the rise of the left (and right) do you see left wing politics as becoming once again a mainstream force in British politics? Also if so, many in the Labour Party directly oppose these beliefs, do you think the party will then be sufficiently unified to provide a strong opposition?

Firstly, Labour did not promise to wipe out student debt. The manifesto had no committments on it, and in his interview with NME Jeremy Corbyn said that he “didnt have an answer” to student debt, but would ‘look into ways of reducing the burden” of it. He went on to raise possible solutions – such as freezing interest on the debt – but never mentioned scrapping the debt. How anyone could take that to mean a pledge to scrap student debt is beyond me. Secondly, Labour did not form a government after the election. If we had become the government, then all our manifesto pledges should have been attempted, but as we remain the opposition, we will be reforming our manifesto policies to make another offer to the country at the next election. As the opposition are not the government and dont have a mandate based on their pledges, they are constitutionally not bound by what they pledged before (let alone what they didnt pledge), so those who are making a fuss of this clearly dont understand the way election mandates work in this country – or perhaps they are trying to distract from the fact that the Conservatives have gone back on most of their election promises, including capping energy prices.

Those were Ben Seifer, President of the Labour Society’s thoughts in an interview. Lisa Veiber then interviewed Charlie Pound, President of the Conservative Association.

To what do you attribute the Conservatives underachievement during the GE ?

I attribute a poor manifesto and a poor campaign towards our underachievement. The campaign was very tightly controlled by a very select group of people and this turned out to be a major mistake. The manifesto which was written by this select group was extremely underwhelming and uninspiring. Whenever Labour announced a new policy idea we simply didn’t have any policy response to them because it lacked a lot in content and policy. This meant Labour dominated the policy narrative with popular policy initiatives. The campaign tried, and failed, to pivot around Brexit where the Conservative stance was very popular but since this didn’t work we ended up in the position we are today. The people who wrote the manifesto and conducted most of the campaign have now left Theresa May’s team which, in my opinion, was the right thing to do.

Why do you think they were unpopular among students?

I think they were unpopular amongst students because Corbyn, to his credit, inspired a lot of young people to vote for Labour. His policy ideas are very popular amongst that demographic and I really don’t think there is much we could do about that. I think the Conservative digital strategy is also extremely off putting to a lot of young people and the improvement of our digital policy and our digital campaigning could do something to alleviate Labour’s lead with students but until people see first hand how Corbyn’s policies will fail, I don’t see much changing personally

What is your opinion about the rise of tuition fees ?

The current Conservative policy with regards to tuition fees is extremely unpopular but if we look at the statistics behind it, it is a very good system we have. The English government (and I say English because systems are different in Scotland and Wales) offers more financial aid to students than any other country in the European Union. This means that more people in England have access to university than any other country in the EU. In Scotland poorer students go to university in lesser numbers and this is because free tuition reduces the money available to offer financial aid. So what the Conservatives offer is the best access to university in the European Union. We also offer the opportunities post university life to succeed in the career you so wish. With low corporation tax, which has brought in increased revenue, it attracts businesses to work here and with the cooperation of firms in emerging industries like self-driving cars and financial technology this leaves a promising legacy for the future.

What do you think of the DUP partnership and its costs?

The partnership with the DUP was inevitable. If Labour wanted to form a government, they would have had to form a partnership with the DUP as well. It’s simple parliamentary arithmetic. You need 326 for a parliamentary majority and we got 318 in the election. So we needed DUP to form a government just as Labour would have if they attempted to form a government.

Do you think there’ll be a new GE or that Theresa May might step down before the end of her term?

I don’t think there will be a new general election because I think the general public are fed up of elections right now and that for stability’s sake another general election would be detrimental. I think Theresa May will step down before the end of the term but I think she will stay on until the Article 50 period is over.

Why did you join the Conservatives on campus?

I wanted to get involved with the local Conservative Party and represent the Conservative Party on campus so joining the society seemed the best way of doing that.

Deputy Editor Cameron Ridgway interviewed Head of Southampton Liberal Youth Thomas Gravatt, they discussed the party’s popularity and attitude on Brexit, Tuition Fees and his experience as a candidate in the June 2017 General Election.

After the implementation of higher tuition fees in 2010 while the Lib Dems were in coalition government how can the party be trusted on issues relating to higher education?

The introduction of higher tuition fees was not really the problem, it was the pledge made by many of our MPs to oppose any rise in tuition fees that broke students trust. I was deeply disappointed by the Lib Dems breaking their 2010 pledge to oppose tuition fees rise but Nick Clegg apologised and since then the Lib Dem have consistently taken a pro-university, pro-evidence stance in politics. I joined the party in 2013 after this broken promise because I saw that the party had learned from its mistakes. Additionally, in the coalition we managed to change the Conservative plans for higher education funding to make them have the minimum impact on students. You begin to pay back your student debt only once you have graduated and are earning at least £21,000, and then payments are proportionate to your income. The real issue in higher education funding is related to living costs. The Liberal Democrats want to bring back maintenance grants and make sure that students are not reliant on their parents while at university. If a student drops out of university because of monetary problems it is not because of tuition fees but because of a lack of cash in hand to pay for rent, food, and other expenses. I’m graduating this year and I have been at university with the £9000 tuition fees, the benefit of the current system is that the student loans debt is putting no strain or pressure on me whatsoever. It has allowed myself and so many other low-income students to go to university regardless of the wealth of our families and although the fees could be lower the payback system is so fantastic that the fees could be £1,000,000 and I would likely still pay back exactly the same amount for university over my lifetime.

What is your attitude to the Teaching Excellence Framework and recent further tuition fee rises?

The teaching excellence framework being used as justification for some universities to raise tuition fees is dangerous as it opens the door to a significantly higher cost of tuition. Despite the fact that the amount being paid by students for university is largely irrelevant to how much graduates pay back through their lifetime, the Liberal Democrats oppose any further rise in tuition fees as a step in the wrong direction and would call for a review of funding for high education. We do not support scrapping tuition fees for the sake of it on some vaguely ideologically view that higher education should be free. It is not unreasonable to expect students to pay for their higher education when 50% of the population do not attend university. Students who do not go to university should not be subsidising those who do, particularly when graduates on average make more money over their lifetime. There is a case for moving towards a graduate tax where fees are removed and replaced with a tax on the earnings of graduates. This is the system I would like the country to move towards as it retains the benefits of the current system, which allows all students to go to university regardless of their monetary situation, while also removing the unnecessary debt that is accumulated at university.

Why are you campaigning for a second referendum on Brexit? Is our exit from the European Union now not inevitable?

Britain’s exit from the EU is not inevitable. The member states of the EU do not want us to leave and the legal processes surrounding Article 50 are unclear. Several figures within Europe have also stated that it is reversible and they would support us remaining in the EU. The Liberal Democrats campaigned in the referendum to Remain and believe that the UK is stronger in Europe, just because the country voted leave does not change this fact. We continue to campaign for a second referendum for two main reasons. Firstly, Brexit has already harmed the economy and made EU nationals feel unwelcome. EU citizens living in the UK now have a huge amount of uncertainty over their legal right to stay here and many are now planning to return to their original nations (or already have). This is not just a moral issue but an economic one, the NHS and our Universities, as well as many other industries, are reliant on EU migrants to function – we want to make them feel welcome, not like enemies. Secondly, we believe that the Brexit process began with democracy and so should be finished with democracy. The EU referendum question was vague in that it did not define the status of the EU Single Market or Customs Union after Brexit. We believe in a referendum on the terms of the deal that the government proposes at the end of the 2-year Article 50 process. This will give any deal democratic legitimacy and will also give the British people the right to change their minds on what is the most important constitutional chance of a generation. Democracy did not end after the EU referendum result, a 52-48 does not accurately reflect the will of the British people and just because people vote for something does not make it the right thing to do. In 2008 California voted to ban same sex marriage in a 52-48 decision. Supporters of same sex marriage did not give up and did not claim that the people had spoken, instead they fought for what they believed in and got same sex marriage legalised. Just because a slim majority of people believe something, even a large majority, it does not make it the right thing to do. In the Liberal Democrats, we are not afraid to fight for what we believe in and we continue to believe that the UK is better off in the European Union.

What do you think the implications of Brexit could be for the University?

The implications of Brexit for the university are two-fold. Firstly, the university currently receives a large amount of research funding from the European Union, additionally it is involved in many cross-European research projects. UK universities are already losing out on EU research grants because of the vote to leave. Secondly, Brexit is threatening the status of EU citizens who are currently working and studying at the university. Many of our lecturers and staff are originally from Europe and Brexit is making them feel unwelcome whilst also making their legal right to stay in the country uncertain. The loss of EU funding and staff could cause a dramatic fall in standards at the university.

What has the youth party done to benefit students at a local level?

The University of Southampton Liberal Democrats campaign to get students involved with the local community to help combat the negative view that many Southampton residents have of students. We oppose any attempts by the local council to discriminate against students. Additionally, we support campaigns that students are interested in particularly the campaign against mental health stigma. We have also recently been putting a spotlight on homelessness in Southampton which is a major issue. Unfortunately, the Labour council’s solution has been to introduce £100 fines for homeless people begging on the street through their Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) and to close car parks that homeless people sleep in at night instead forcing them onto the street.

You stood as a candidate for the Southampton Test constituency in the last general election and have done a lot of campaigning for the party. What’s your view of its popularity among students and Southampton residents at present?

The Liberal Democrats are gaining popularity with students again. We have a large and active society that has both regular social and campaigning events. Although we did not perform particularly well in the general election we largely held our own. Southampton Test was one of the Conservatives main target seats for the election and one of the key seats the Labour party did not want to lose. Activists were shipped in from across the south coast by Labour and the Conservatives and massive amounts of money were spent by the national parties in the constituency. In the face of such a well-funded and large-scale campaign we did well to keep our share of the vote up. Many people on the doorstep were fed up with both parties and welcomed our evidence-based approach to policy on both Europe and the legalisation of marijuana. Door knocking can be quite a daunting task but the overwhelming majority of people were happy to see us, generally supported us more than any other party but were reluctant to vote for us in a constituency that could have gone to either Labour or the Conservatives. In the end because of the national Labour swing this was not an issue but the feeling in the city was that it was going to be a tight race. With the Labour party in a much stronger position in Southampton Test we would very likely increase our share of the vote in the event of another general election. Tactical voting played a very large role in the general election here with most people voting against a party they disliked rather than supporting the parties they most agreed with. Many pro Europeans were also tricked into thinking that Alan Whitehead would stand up to Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit, after the election he made it clear he would not by abstaining on Chuka Umunna’s amendment to the Queen’s Speech calling for the UK to stay in the European Single Market and Customs Union.

Why should freshers get involved with the Lib Dems and what is the best way to do so?

Freshers should get involved with the Lib Dems if they don’t like the way politics functions and they want to change the world! Or, in a less grand sense if you like chatting/moaning about politics with other people then we have plenty of social events for that. All Lib Dem policy is decided on by the members, if you join you can vote on, debate and even write our policies moving forwards. The best way to get involved is to keep an eye out for our events on Facebook and just turn up, alternatively you can drop me an email or Facebook message and ask anything you like! (www.facebook.com/UOSLibDems or www.facebook.com/ThomasGravatt). There is always something happening whether it is a social event, campaigning event or discussion of local policy. There really is something for everyone and you can do as much or as little as you like. I got involved properly in my second year at university and by my third I was running for parliament. There is so much opportunity in Southampton Liberal Democrats. If you want to see a UK that embraces its multiculturalism, sees immigration as a benefit and bases its policies on evidence not ideology then the Liberal Democrats are the party for you.

