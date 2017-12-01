The Politics of a Film Night

The idea of gathering a group together to have a movie night seems enjoyable, but as ever, organising anything with a bunch of students never runs smoothly. Before a film has even been chosen, issues start to crop up, as all the best seats begin to be taken and those who arrive late must face the fact that they will only be able to see half the screen for the entire evening.

Picking a film is the next marathon task and with some refusing to watch a horror, whilst others beg not to watch a musical, there is always one character of the room who eventually suggests one they have watched before which everyone reluctantly agrees to compromise on.

Mistake number one.

This one whose seen it before turns out to be the stem of all the other issues which arise during the film.

The first character who begins to make themselves known very early on is the confused questioner. This character would be less of an issue if they knew that nobody could answer their endless list of questions but knowing that there is the one whose seen it before leaves the confused questioner incapable of holding their tongue. The words ‘just watch and find out’ do not satisfy this person and the one who’s seen it before very early on begins to regret choosing the film.

The commentator seems to take these questions as their cue to begin a discussion on anything other than the film and the confused questioner jumps at the chance to respond and from there give up on the film.

So far, the one who’s seen it before is touchy but is not too annoyed of yet. This is until the critic begins to pipe up. These critics live among us in society and it is not until you watch a film with them you realise the extent of their ego; they seem to not only see themselves as better than any director, but also some sort of mastermind for guessing the plot as well as detecting tiny flaws in every scene they can.

The one who’s seen it before is now not only contending with background chatter about someone’s Grandma’s dog, but is having to outright defend the film that they thought would suit the audience of a group that they thought was their friends.

Then comes the gamer. This person is likely to be the one to have sat themselves in the best seat at the beginning regardless of the full knowledge of everyone in the room that they

will have flight simulator on, with brightness up full, before the title scene is even over. Why do they bother turning up?

The farting fidgeter brings a whole new dimension. Not just annoying the one who’s seen it before, this character manages to make the whole experience become claustrophobic and if there was any small chance that the remaining people could watch and understand the film, this person ensures that they do not. This farting fidgeter singlehandedly raises the temperature of the room by at least ten degrees and the ideas of a cosy film night are quickly shattered as nobody can stand being under the blanket for a second longer.

The only ones who do not seem to be distracted by the farting fidgeter are the lovers. Inviting these two was the second biggest mistake of the night and the chosen film may as well have been ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ given the scenes which these two are displaying.

We’re only 15 minutes into the film and the one who’s seen it before realised why they previously watched it alone.